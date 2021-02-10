News

WHO’s Wuhan probe ends, US-China bickering over COVID continues

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

China called on the United States on Wednesday to invite the World Health Organisation to investigate origins of the COVID-19 outbreak there, as sparring over the pandemic continued after the WHO wrapped up its field work in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Hours after the WHO team revealed preliminary findings at a Wuhan news conference on Tuesday, Washington said it wants to scrutinize data used by the team, which concluded that the virus causing COVID-19 did not originate in a laboratory in Wuhan, and that bats remain a likely source, reports Reuters.
“We wish that the U.S. side can, like China, uphold an open and transparent attitude, and be able to invite WHO experts to the U.S. to conduct origin tracing research and inspection,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily briefing, repeating a call it has been making recently.
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019, are highly politicized, with China pushing the idea that the virus has roots outside its borders.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that the Biden administration had not been involved in the “planning and implementation” of the WHO investigation and wants to take an independent review of its findings and underlying data.
“The U.S. independently examining the WHO’s data? It’s the WHO who should examine the U.S. data,” said Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, on social media platform Weibo.
“Did we all mishear, or is this spokesperson really so shameless?”
Peter Ben Embarek, who heads the WHO-led team that spent four weeks in China – two of them in quarantine – said that the investigation had not dramatically changed its picture of the outbreak, although the virus could have crossed borders before arriving in Wuhan.
In addition to ruling out a lab leak, he said that frozen food could possibly be a means of transmitting the virus, which would support a thesis backed by Beijing, which has blamed some case clusters on imported food packaging.
The WHO’s conclusion “completely refutes the conspiracy theory raised by some anti-China hawks, like former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who has been accusing the Wuhan Institute of Virology of leaking the virus,” the Global Times wrote.
Pompeo had said there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.
Chinese officials have stressed in recent months that the virus could have emerged in multiple regions outside China.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Dangote: Elumelu’s one of Africa’s most innovative, ambitious business leaders

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list.   He described […]
News

Owoeye, lawyers, others mourn Lagos chief, Almaroof

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Foremost estate agent, Chief Mutairu Owoeye and lawyers including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria yesterday paid glowing tribute to a Lagos chief, Teslim Adeola Almaroof, who died at the weekend, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the people of the state. For instance, Owoeye in a statement yesterday described the late Almaroof as […]
News Top Stories

Rewane: CO VID-19 may push Nigeria’s unemployment rate above 35%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The combined effect of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the sharp drop in oil prices could push Nigeria’s unemployment rate above 35 per cent in coming quarters, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Bismarck Rewane, has said.   Commenting on Q2 2020 unemployment data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica