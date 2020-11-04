Why 2020 US election may not suffer foreign interference, cyberattacks- Expert

Measures adopted by several states in the United States may prevent foreign adversaries and hackers from interfering in the 2020 United States elections, an elections integrity fellow, David Levine has said.

He said these steps include ensuring that there would be a paper record of nearly every vote for the 2020 elections, adding that there would be fewer voters this time that would be using paperless voting machines.

Fielding questions from journalist attending the ongoing Virtual Reporting Tour of the US Election 2020 organised by the Foreign Press Center of the United States, Levine, a fellow at the Alliance for Democracy, said foreign adversaries have been trying to interfere with the United States’ 2020 elections.

Levine said, “Increasing cyber-attacks originating in Russia, China, and Iran” that Microsoft reported in September is real, harping on the need to keep the electoral system resilient to ensure the security and integrity of the elections.

“Let me say that for anyone on this call who still wonders, whether foreign adversaries are trying to interfere in the United States’ 2020 presidential election, the answer is clear, yes.

“On September 10th, Microsoft reported that it was seeing increasing cyber-attacks originating in Russia, China, and Iran targeting its customers, including attacks against political groups and the presidential campaigns of President Trump and former Vice President, Joe Biden.

“And while the targets of these attacks were not election officials, Microsoft warned that the attacks were concerning for the whole ecosystem and made clear that foreign activity groups were stepping up their efforts to target the 2020 election. The warning from Microsoft is a reminder that our election systems must be resilient against unforeseen problems that are likely to arise during the 2020 presidential election.

“Following the U.S. 2016 presidential election, the Department of Homeland Security provided the critical infrastructure designation for U.S. election infrastructure, which permits the Department of Homeland Security to prioritize support for state and local election jurisdictions. And this includes information sharing on threats, monitoring election systems, conducting vulnerability assessments, and providing assistance on identifying or responding to threats.”

He noted further that, “You can never say with 100 per cent certainty that your election systems are completely secure. But I believe that the steps that have been taken can help ensure, number one, that our election systems are in a good place in terms of preventing attacks; number two, they’re in a good place in terms of detecting potential attacks; and, number three, they’re in a good place with regard to recovering,” he said.

Levine highlighted the importance of having paper-based voting systems, with an “increasing number” of election jurisdictions set to undertake post-election audits that will help validate election outcomes and “help ensure that any issues with our election technology can be identified on the backend.”

“The increased use of mail ballots due to Covid-19 protocols and the coronavirus pandemic could leave officials with incomplete results on election night. Foreign actors could exploit the time required to certify and announce election results by sharing fake news of voter suppression, cyber-attacks, election fraud and other problems to shake the confidence of the public in the election system.

“I think the question that folks ought to be thinking about is not necessarily whether or not you can 100 per cent prevent an attack from a foreign adversary, but whether or not you’ve got the necessary resiliency to be able to do so.”

