Why 2020 WAEC’ll record mass failure, by director

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

Director of Theresa Montessori Secondary School, Afikpo in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State, Ezeali Igwilo, has predicted that the country would record mass failure in the on-going West African Examination Council (WAEC) following coronavirus pandemic which put academic activities on hold before the commencement of the examination.

 

Igwilo, who was reacting to his expectation in this year’s WAEC, said many students did not participate in the e-learning programme of the state government as a result of shortage of electronics in homes.

 

Igwilo said: “Immediately after the sudden closure of schools, some children vanished only to be seen at  the commencement of the examination, five months later. During the E-learning in Ebonyi state, those who were available joined while those who could not afford electronics didn’t. “

 

Some even resurfaced from different places that they went for fishing. It is a bad situation and this is why I predict that their performances might be worse than what it was before now, though I am not praying for failure.”

