Why 2023 Census Should Be Postponed – Benue Govt

The Benue State Government has called for the postponement of the National Population and Housing Census, which is scheduled to take place in May 2023.

The state government made the call on Tuesday in a statement issued by the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

According to the agency, if the drill goes as planned, many people and villages would not be captured.

Recall that a few days back, Governor Samuel Ortom requested that the federal government delay the census until the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue and other federally-governed states are allowed to return to their homes.

Also, in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, SEMA’s Executive Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Shior, emphasized the need to postpone the census and stated that it must be moved to avoid the disenfranchisement of many people.

“We’re calling for the suspension of the census for now because we suspect that if the federal government continues, a lot of people will be left out as their homes and communities will not be captured.

“There is a big challenge with that census that we are working out. Remember, the census is not only about counting human beings but their houses as well. So, the big challenge is that the people are displaced, they are in the camps,” he said.

Shiro after the briefing distributed food items to IDPs across the state, noting that the distribution exercise for this month would cover all the displaced people in both official and unofficial camps.

The SEMA boss listed the items for distribution to include, bags of rice, cartons of noodles, condiments (tomatoes, Maggi, salts), Garri, and yam, among others.