News

Why 2023 is crucial to Nigeria – Atiku

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has said 2023 is the year Nigerians were looking forward to recovering the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Atiku in his weekly letter to his supporters said Nigerians will go through the ballot on February 25 and March 11 to elect their leaders.

“Those election datelines are crucial to us as Nigerians because they  headline our recovery as a people from the hardship and pains that the APC has unleashed on the country in the past seven and half years,” he stated.

 

The former Vice President said he is on a mission “to defeat the APC and push back on the current hardships and economic downturn”.

He added: “When you elect me as your next President, we shall work together to recover Nigeria so all Nigerians can enjoy peace, prosperity, safety and stability.”

 

He boasted that he has the experience and the capacity to rule the country. He said: “My scorecard and the scorecard of the PDP, as compared with that of the APC, is my boldest advertisement in this campaign.

 

“None of the other contestants comes close in my capacity to building  an economy from the base to enviable heights, and I make no frivolous claims about that.”

 

Atiku stated that the coming election is a choice between Nigeria’s recovery and decline, and urged his supporters to mobilise their family, friends and colleagues to go to the ballot and vote “to recover Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FDI: Fidelity Bank’s MD charges financial institutions on enabling environment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Financial institutions in Nigeria have been urged to contribute their quota in making the Nigerian business climate conducive for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). Giving the charge at the grand opening of Burger King in Nigeria recently, the MD/CEO, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said: “It is not enough to only attract FDIs into the […]
News Top Stories

Nollywood star, Omotola, tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade- Ekeinde has revealed she has contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Popularly called ‘Omosexy’, the 42-year-old said in an Instagram post on Saturday that she is now recuperating in isolation.   “Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I’ve been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in […]
News

Ortom signs N134.4bn 2021 Budget into law

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday signed into law the 2021 budget of N134.4 billion into law. He also carried out a minor cabinet shake up to strengthen his administration.   The governor had last month presented a proposed budget of N132, 592, 041, 310.00 billion to the House of Assembly for approval. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica