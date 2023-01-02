Why 2023 is crucial to Nigeria – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has said 2023 is the year Nigerians were looking forward to recovering the country from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku in his weekly letter to his supporters said Nigerians will go through the ballot on February 25 and March 11 to elect their leaders.

“Those election datelines are crucial to us as Nigerians because they headline our recovery as a people from the hardship and pains that the APC has unleashed on the country in the past seven and half years,” he stated.

The former Vice President said he is on a mission “to defeat the APC and push back on the current hardships and economic downturn”.

He added: “When you elect me as your next President, we shall work together to recover Nigeria so all Nigerians can enjoy peace, prosperity, safety and stability.”

He boasted that he has the experience and the capacity to rule the country. He said: “My scorecard and the scorecard of the PDP, as compared with that of the APC, is my boldest advertisement in this campaign.

“None of the other contestants comes close in my capacity to building an economy from the base to enviable heights, and I make no frivolous claims about that.”

Atiku stated that the coming election is a choice between Nigeria’s recovery and decline, and urged his supporters to mobilise their family, friends and colleagues to go to the ballot and vote “to recover Nigeria.”

