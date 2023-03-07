Why Abiodun’ll suffer defeat on Saturday, by Otegbeye

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Saturday’s Ogun State governorship poll Biyi Otegbeye has accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of procuring endorsements from traditional rulers and groups in a bid to win re-election. Abiodun is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election. Otegbeye, who spoke to New Telegraph on Monday, also claimed that the governor has been intimidating the traditional institution into supporting him. He said: “For the governor, no endorsements will save him because BVAS does not recognise PVCs you must have a voter card, that is what counts. “The governor procured the so-called endorsements. Procurement of endorsement can be by cash, by inducements, or even by threats and I think for them, they are using the combination of the three, they are using cash, they are using inducements and they are even using threats.

