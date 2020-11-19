Why access to NHF difficult for applicants –Fashola

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has explained that access to the National Housing Fund (NHF) by the people was difficult because it takes time for the officials to authenticate claims made by the applicants. The Minister gave this explanation yesterday at a briefing in the Presidential Villa after the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Fashola, who explained various interventions made so far in the housing sector aimed at making the process of owning houses easy for citizens, said he presented over a 280-page report to the council on the ministry’s interventions in the housing sector so far. According to him, various housing projects were ongoing in different parts of the country with 186 housing units already completed, while 2,300 others are still under construction.

He disclosed that the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) had since inception delivered 45,000 housing units in 81 estates across the country, adding that the agency delivers no fewer than 1,000 housing units every year.

Like this: Like Loading...