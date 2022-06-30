Why African countries should stand by Ukraine –Kuleba, country’s Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, speaks in this special briefing at the United States Department of State Africa Regional Media Hub on how the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted on food security in Africa, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

What are the causes of the war in Ukraine and will you end up giving Russia what it is asking for?

The cause of this war is very simple. President Vladimir Putin doesn’t like Ukraine. He doesn’t like it to the extent that he decided to destroy it, and you can take his around one-hour-long speech delivered publicly on Russian television right on the eve of the war, where he explained why he is now declaring this war on Ukraine. It’s full of hate, and basically what he’s trying to say is that he doesn’t recognize our identity, he doesn’t recognize our statehood and he deprives us of our right to exist. That is the cause of this war.

In the last three years, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy played very constructively in negotiations with Russia trying to find a solution, a diplomatic solution, but the response was missiles hitting the capital of Ukraine; Russian cruise missiles hitting the capital of Ukraine and other Ukrainian cities. I represent the country that is defending itself against a foreign unprovoked aggression. So, of course, my job is to make sure that we restore our territorial integrity and we defend our sovereignty. And all claims and ultimatums put forward by Russia, they are illegitimate.

We cannot accept them. But this doesn’t mean that we exclude the way of diplomacy, and we are ready to engage with Russia in a diplomatic exercise based on the very simple idea that these talks should not be about us satisfying Russian ultimatums. They’re not the empire, and we are not their colony anymore. We are two sovereign nations, and these talks should be based on the principle of respect of our sovereignty and seeking mutually acceptable solutions and not the solutions imposed on Russia on us. Furthermore, by gambling with resources like food, Russia runs a new wave of colonization aiming to reconfigure the global food system and make it more Russia-dependent than ever. Russia has always had friendly relations with many African states; it is true. Today, Moscow is afraid that African nations will turn their backs on Russia because of the food crisis it has caused.

This is the main reason why Russian officials keep lying that it is Ukraine, United States, European Union or anyone else but Russia to blame for food shortages, rising prices and the risk of hunger. I sincerely call on all of our African friends to reject these lies. Ukraine has always been happy to export its agricultural products, and we will be happy to resume it as soon as possible. We do not put forward any special conditions. We just want Russia to end its blockade and allow unhindered, protected export. The truth is that we are sparing no effort to deliver these exports to you as soon as possible, also because this makes part of our budget, and now suffering from economic hurdles, economic difficulties, we need to make money on the global market by selling our agricultural products and supplying them to their consumers.

The sheer magnitude of the unfolding food crisis provoked by Russia’s war on Ukraine is unprecedented. And it is not only about the naval blockade. In the course of the war, Russia deliberately targets our agricultural infrastructure to inflict maximum damage on our food-producing capacity. By doing this, Moscow also deliberately inflicts damage on African states that rely on Ukrainian agricultural exports. Russian missile strikes have already damaged and destroyed many farms, stocks of food and seeds, silos, warehouses, oil deposits, agriculture machinery and equipment.

Can African countries afford to be neutral in this conflict? And what does this invasion really mean for them?

Why should Africa care about the events in Ukraine? For nearly 300 years, since middle- 17th century, Ukraine was like a colony for Russia. They were suppressing our identity, our language. They insisted on the supremacy of Russian language, Russian culture, Russian civilizational supremacy, so I will just say. Official Russian narrative was even that Ukrainians are not able to govern themselves without Russian bosses from the then-capital, St. Petersburg and later Moscow. Imagine that you have a neighbour, and that neighbour has either attacked you or is weighing a plan to attack you because it doesn’t like you. If Russia succeeds here in Ukraine, this will be a clear message to the entire international community and to all countries that want to attack their neighbours that there is no world order that can protect them.

There is no international law that can protect them. That the mighty can do whatever it wants to impose its will on the other’s part. The third argument is the food security that we are discussing. The longer that this war lasts, the more difficult it will be for Ukraine to resume its exporting potential in agriculture to African countries, and the more difficult it will be for many students from African countries to come and receive education in Ukraine.

So, answering your question; can African countries afford to be neutral? My answer is: I think there are at least three reasons that I mentioned for African countries to stand by Ukraine. Because you should understand very well how it feels to be attacked by a power that cannot abandon the idea of its supremacy over our nation and its colonial, imperialistic ambitions, because you are as much interested in the strength of international law and playing by the rules as we are, and because the sooner this war ends, the sooner problems that never existed in our bilateral relations will cease to exist. For these reasons, I believe it makes sense for African countries to stand by Ukraine. And I think it also answers the rest of your questions.

The shortage of Ukrainian wheat is so dire that Africa is paralyzed in terms of food requirements. How many tons of wheat does Ukraine produce annually? Isn’t this shortage another means for Ukraine to covertly seek other countries’ support?

Last year, we exported 15.8 million tons of wheat to the global market. In my presentation, I shared with you some numbers of Ukraine’s role on the global agricultural market, and these numbers give you a very clear answer to the argument sometimes made by Russia that Ukraine is a non-player in global food market and its supplies can be replaced with supplies from other countries, of course, first and foremost from Russia. This is simply not true. This is a lie. The absence of Ukraine’s agricultural products on the global market cannot be compensated from other places, especially when it comes to sunflower oil.

I think I was very honest with you in explaining how deeply we are interested in exporting our agricultural products to you and across the world. For us, it’s an issue of our economic survival. For you, the lack of our agricultural products is an issue of physical survival. God forbids if hunger takes place, but the risk is there. For us, it’s an issue of economic survival because we have to bring money into the country, and again, there are many ideas, many arguments, many discussions on what real intentions are, why this is happening, and why that is not happening. But the truth again is that since 1991 when Ukraine gained independence, we were a very reliable supplier for you, and my second point is that we understand that this war and the support that Ukraine receives from various countries to win this war cannot be bought, cannot be squeezed out by blackmail, by pressure.

This is not how we do things. We are fighting a war against an aggressor who attacked us. We are not blackmailing anyone, unlike Russia, that is already blackmailing the world and you that if you do not help us to lift sanctions from us, you will not get the grain. Isn’t it clear blackmailing? So, who’s trying to take advantage of this situation? Definitely not us!

COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have shown us how important it is for Africa to become more self-sufficient. Do you have any thoughts about how Ukraine, perhaps in the future and in peaceful times, can support countries on the continent with agricultural expertise or partnerships?

We have invested a lot of resources and both financial and in-tellectual resources in upgrading our agricultural sector to make it more technological, to make it more efficient, and we are more than happy to share our experience. We have our own technologies. We’re very advanced in digitalizing our economy. We are happy to build bonds and partnerships with African countries to bring our technologies to your countries, so that you can benefit from them. We live in the 21st century, and technologies can solve many problems.

I want you to go back to the cereals issue. Prof. Philippe Chalman, who’s a commodities trade expert, has said there’s a lot of confusion around this subject, and that Africa is mainly concerned with wheat. And he says that most of this year’s crop for Africa has already finished. And the bulk of what’s remaining is for animal food. So, his argument is that maybe it would be better to be concentrating on land routes for the following crops, for the future crops to get out of Ukraine. What do you think of this?

The professor that you referred to is a man of wisdom. Yes, we understand that even if we succeed in opening, in unblocking the Port of Odessa, now, this season, for this harvest, the sustainability of this channel will be put in question because of Russia’s unpredictable military activity. So, while we are focused and we are desperately willing to open Odessa, we simultaneously invest heavily together with our partners in land routes for the years to come. This alternative land routes have to evolve. They have to be enlarged. The capacity of these land routes should be stepped up because we need both of them.

We need land corridors, we need sea corridors to export as much as we can. Put yourself in the shoes of a Ukrainian farmer for example. Just one quick reference; you harvested a crop, usually you just give it to someone who ships it away and you don’t care. You get the money, and you don’t care what is happening next. You invest your money in the new crop. You pay taxes, you pay salaries to people who work for you, all this kind of stuff.

Now, imagine that this cycle is interrupted. A farmer who doesn’t make money cannot invest in the next crop, doesn’t pay taxes, doesn’t pay salaries. There is social instability, interruption of agricultural cycle. And in a blink of an eye, we are entering the multiyear food, financial and social crisis. We cannot afford that. Neither you nor us can afford that to happen.

Russia will make its money by selling gas and oil. Russia has enough of wheat to feed itself, but for us, for you, this crisis is unbearable. We are in the same boat in this crisis, and this is why we, in particular, will develop routes and fight for the opening of the sea route to ensure that these supplies work, that you get what is owed to you, and we get what we need from you in return. We are in the same boat.

Has there been any disinformation from Russia about food security?

What are they and how can journalists counteract this information? I think we debunked a number of Russian disinformation and a number of pieces of Russian disinformation and fake news spread around to defend their positions and to explain that it’s everyone else but them to blame. So, it’s a ridiculous situation. They attack a country. They wage a war for four consecutive months. They create tons of problems for the entire world, and then they keep saying, ‘It’s not us. We’re not to blame. We are doing the right thing by killing people, by capturing foreign territories, by not allowing Ukraine to export its foods.’ This is the grand disinformation narrative that Russia is spreading across the world. All you can do is stick to facts, dedicate more time to research, and please, always keep in mind what I said to you a number of times today: That we need to export, to sell as much as you need to buy. This is it. We are not interested in this crisis. We are not interested in this blockade. There is nothing that we want from you. We have an honest relationship with you. We never had any imperialistic or post-imperialistic demands to you or whatever you call it. Ukraine and Africa always enjoyed very friendly relations. Our soldiers served in peacekeeping operations in Africa. They helped to protect peace in your territories. Your students studied in Ukraine. And by the way, in the first months of the war, I personally was involved in day-to-day efforts to evacuate African students from Ukraine, and I even had a situation when I had to call the chief of Ukrainian border guards and insist that he gives priority to a group of African students on the border to leave the country, and he put Ukrainians aside and let African students out. So, I really regret that in some places Russia plays a role in people believing their lies. We have a very honest attitude, we are speaking truth with you, and we never wanted to mislead you or to impose any disinformation on you.

