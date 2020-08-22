News Top Stories

Why AIB is not probing King Air plane incident –Oketunbi

The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) has disclosed that a Beechcraft belonging to King Air with registration number 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, collided with the apron wall while taxiing to reposition for ground run. The event occurred about 9:35am beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos.

Spokesman for AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement, said the agency had taken the decision not to investigate the incident as there was no intention of flight. This, he said, was in line with the provisions of section 29 Civil Avaition Act 2006, Section 3 of Civil Avaition (Investigation if Air Accident) Regulation 2019 and the guidance document of ICAO Annex 13 “We recognise the safety issues involved but have taken steps to work with the Nigerian Civil Aviaition Authority (NCAA) who will take lead in the investigation to prevent future occurrences.”

