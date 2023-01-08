Why alliance between Accord Party and NNPP failed – Igboekwe

The bungled alliance between the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other well-meaning top politicians with the Accord Party (AP) was due to the sit-tight executive of the party.

Disclosing this during a media chat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the incumbent Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Hon Innocent Igboekwe noted that the former Kano State Governor particularly interpreted the scenario well and took a walk.

According to Igboekwe, Dr. Kwankwaso as an experienced politician apparently reasoned the unsettled dicey situation could damage both his reputation and political calculations if he’s caught in the unfolding web.

Addressing a well attended South-East zonal executive from Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Abia states in Awka, Igboekwe went down memory lane to explain how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sacked the party’s executives led by Alh Mohammed Lawan Narado in 2015. These same executives, against all lawful counsel, continued to clutch onto any form of straw ever since.

”Consequently, we then went to court to seek their removal. This is an Exco that has been in power since 2013, yet refused to allow congress for election of new national, zonal, state and ward executive structures to emerge.

“That’s why any discerning mind like the Labour Party, and Alh Kwankwaso who realized that anything done with the illegitimate Exco would not stand in the long run. So they easily left to avoid being festered with their illegality.

“Naming Rev Adeniyi as the new National chairman, the National Vice Chairman (South-East) Hon Emeka Chigbo who was flanked by other leaders disclosed that he summoned the meeting to brief them on the journey so far, true situation of affairs and to prepare all the states, local government areas and wards for formal inauguration soon. That soon after the anticipated favourable verdict coming up on Jan 25, 2023 all nooks and crannies of Nigeria would be abuzz with Accord Party activities.

Chigbo allayed fears of anymore infighting, fractionalization or disunity in the party, “because such era is gone.

