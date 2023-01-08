News

Why alliance between Accord Party and NNPP failed – Igboekwe

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The bungled alliance between the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other well-meaning top politicians with the Accord Party (AP) was due to the sit-tight executive of the party.

Disclosing this during a media chat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, the incumbent Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Hon Innocent Igboekwe noted that the former Kano State Governor particularly interpreted the scenario well and took a walk.

According to Igboekwe, Dr. Kwankwaso as an experienced politician apparently reasoned the unsettled dicey situation could damage both his reputation and political calculations if he’s caught in the unfolding web.

Addressing a well attended South-East zonal executive from Enugu, Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Abia states in Awka, Igboekwe went down memory lane to explain how the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) sacked the party’s executives led by Alh Mohammed Lawan Narado in 2015. These same executives, against all lawful counsel, continued to clutch onto any form of straw ever since.

”Consequently, we then went to court to seek their removal. This is an Exco that has been in power since 2013, yet refused to allow congress for election of new national, zonal, state and ward executive structures to emerge.

“That’s why any discerning mind like the Labour Party, and Alh Kwankwaso who realized that anything done with the illegitimate Exco would not stand in the long run. So they easily left to avoid being festered with their illegality.

“Naming Rev Adeniyi as the new National chairman, the National Vice Chairman (South-East) Hon Emeka Chigbo who was flanked by other leaders disclosed that he summoned the meeting to brief them on the journey so far, true situation of affairs and to prepare all the states, local government areas and wards for formal inauguration soon. That soon after the anticipated favourable verdict coming up on Jan 25, 2023 all nooks and crannies of Nigeria would be abuzz with Accord Party activities.

Chigbo allayed fears of anymore infighting, fractionalization or disunity in the party, “because such era is gone.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

‘NLC, Kaduna govt faceoff would’ve been worse’

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has said the heated dispute that ensured between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Kaduna State government would have been worse without its intervention. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made this known while receiving the interim report of the 10- man Bipartite Committee it constituted to resolve […]
News

Dakibiyu: Insecurity, demolition unsettle residents

Posted on Author CALEB ONWE reports

The past few weeks have not been the best of times for residents of Dakibiyu, following rising insecurity, deaths and demolition of illegal structures in parts of the community. CALEB ONWE reports   Dakibiyu, a rural community located in the Jabi District, Abuja Municipal Area Council, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has a population […]
News

A’Ibom tasks dredgers, sand miners on environmental safety

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Akwa Ibom Government has urged dredgers and sand miners in the state to ensure utmost adherence to environmental safety in their operations. The Environment Commissioner, Mr Charles Udoh, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Monday. He said that the ministry’s visit to some dredging sites in Eket […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica