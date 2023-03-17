Why Amodun won’t not be sanctioned for his anti-party activities, by Ogun APC

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would not sanction the former governor of the state, Ibikunle Amosun, for his alleged disloyalty to the party and other anti-party activities. Amosun, a senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly and a staunch APC member, had rejected the governorship candidate of his party, Dapo Abiodun and supported the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye. Amosun, who promised to work against the re-election of Abiodun, his longtime friend and now political foe, had since been campaigning for Otegbeye. But the APC yesterday said it would rather ignore Amosun than wasting its energy and resources fighting him. The party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye said: “Amosun’s open disloyalty to APC and anti-party activities would lead him to oblivion and perdition.” The party said: “We do not wish to join any issue with the man famous for disloyalty and boastful egoism. But we just have to explain to persistent inquiry and demands for sanction against the controversial senator. “If we may ask, what bigger shame and disgrace could face a man who, as a sitting governor and APC senator-elect, was suspended from the party? That was, perhaps, the first time such will happen in the annals of Nigerian politics?

Like this: Like Loading...