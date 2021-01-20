Metro & Crime

Why Amotekun has failed to curb crime in S’west – Traditional hunter

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

 

Head of the traditional hunters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Chief Lere Ijalade has blamed the inability of the Amotekun Corps in tackling kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the Southwest on the method by which they were recruited by respective state governments.

Ijalade, who is the Akogbona of Akure, said the young graduates employed into Amotekun Corps do not have what it takes to confront the rampaging Fulani herdsmen terrorizing the geo-political zone.

Speaking with New Telegraph Wednesday, Ijalade said the security network for the zone has been politicized by various people in government for selfish reasons.

His words “We were the one they (governors) called when they first wanted to establish Amotekun. We gathered our people. Unfortunately, they handed the job over to people who do not know anything about forest reserves.”

According to him, children of commissioners, permanent secretaries and top political office holders were hired into the Amotekun.

Ijalade said “The actual set of people who should be engaged are local hunters, members of Oodua Progressive Congress (OPC) and traditional vigilantes. If there is any crisis now, can those boys in the Amotekun Corps face anyone?

“The Ondo State case is so horrible. Go to Ogun State, Oyo and Ekiti states and see how their Amotekun Corps are organised and the way they operate. They are quite different from what is obtainable in Ondo State.

“Real hunters enlisted for Amotekun in Ondo State are not more up to five. It is hunters that are familiar with the forest. If there is anything that is not clear to the people, it is the hunters should be assigned to go and unravel such mystery.

“They can go to the forest during the day or in the night with their headlamps. That is why the Amotekun Corps cannot perform creditably well because they enlisted the wrong people.

“OPC members and hunters are the appropriate people to do the job. Though OPC members are not hunters, they go round and are powerful too.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Land tussle: Ondo monarch petitions IGP over murder, destruction of property

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Following the violence that rocked Ode and Isinigbo communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State over a land tussle, the Ajagunode of Ode community, Oba Adewale Boboye, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu over the crisis. In the petition, the traditional ruler alleged that some individuals within the community […]
Metro & Crime

One dead as hoodlums attempt attacking Ibadan Police Station

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

As prevalent in many parts of the country, armed thugs in the early hours of Sunday invaded Mokola Police Station in the Ibadan metropolis of Oyo State, trying to set it on fire.   In the process, youths in the area mobilised themselves and prevented the hoodlums from setting the station ablaze thereby resulting in the […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Hoodlums attack road users in Ikorodu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Scores of road users were attacked Tuesday, during an early morning shootout, carried out in Ogolonto, Ikorodu area of Lagos. The incident occurred at about 4am when some early risers were trying to beat the road barricade in the area. Majidun, Ogolonto and Idi-Iroko in Ikorodu have been under serious attack since last weekend […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica