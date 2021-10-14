Why Anambra should be connected to the centre –Emeka

A former Minister of State for Transportation, Prince John Emeka, was until recently a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview, he speaks on his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the prospect for his new party in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Switching of political camp by someone of your status is surely weighty and serious. What is the move to the All Progressives Congress (APC) all about?

In political leadership, you are always out for what is best for your people; where they stand to benefit in terms of education, agriculture, infrastructure, jobs and empowerment, among others. It’s my firm belief that Anambra North Senatorial District, especially, my core area of Omambala needs help from the centre. We need to be connected to the centre of Nigeria to be able to have infrastructure development, education, empowerment and all other life enhancing facilities. So, I believe that the APC government will remain in power. I believe that working with Senator Andy Uba, we can key into the Federal Government and attract all that we need in the state. It is very important that we have somebody who has been there before and understands the dynamics of how our country works.

How do you intend to market the APC to the people of the South-East, who see things differently as a result of marginalisation claims by the APC-led Federal Government and alleged Islamization agenda of the North?

APC, being the party in power has the major responsibility of protecting all citizens, and keeping the nation together. If I am the President, I will be really worried if I have multiple agitations. However, it’s okay for anyone to agitate if you are marginalized or feel marginalized. I will agitate if I feel unfairly treated but the process of going about it matters. People would want to embark on arms struggle, or want to get involved in politics to be able to get to the centre to enable them to present and represent the views of their people.

I am totally against anything that has to do with arms. Rather, I’m for raising your voice when marginalized; for seeking for what is best for your people. I repeat; I’m completely against arms struggle. We have been through the Biafran War and it wasn’t an experience anyone would want to go through again. Though I was about seven years old then, I still recollect jet fighters bombing the Otuocha area,and the terror that a young boy of seven would feel.

So, if I have a better way of actualizing my agitation, I will pursue it. More so, we have a constitution and processes that we can pursue. Young people must agitate because nobody wants to be a second class citizen; not at all. And I will never agree for my people to be second class citizens. On the Islamization allegation, I don’t know or see how that is possible because we have Christians in the North and in the South. There can be some radicals, people who want to spread their religion by force. There are different tools of spreading religions. I think the most powerful tool is through the media.

It can reach a lot of people. It’s a free world but my concern is that I will never support anyone trying to spread his religion by force. And I don’t think that anyone will convince me to change from being a Christian. I never felt that pressure that everyone is being forced to become Muslim. How? When? Where is the pressure?

Looking at the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, experience shows that marketing an APC candidate in the state can be a bit daunting, even with very popular faces like you in the lineup…

There’s no doubt about it because there are lots of issues, including very damaging negative propaganda against the party by the opposition parties in the state. We all know that in politics, propaganda remains a potent tool, but today, APC is witnessing more and more of our people coming into it. It can be explained that the party, like any other formidable party, belongs to all of us. I didn’t see in the APC Constitution where it was stated it’s a party for Fulani, North, East or West. The party’s constitution is there for all to verify. Anyone is free to join and participate actively in the party’s activities. But if you keep yourself out, that is your choice. Personally I feel like this is a Nigerian party; the party at the centre, that has bright chances to retain power. So, we like to be present at the table where Nigerian business is discussed, so that our people can benefit from it. It doesn’t stop our very dynamic young ones who are everywhere from participating in the power equation, where Nigeria is discussed in a proper way.

Within 14 days, a former PDP minister, two senators and even a Board of Trustees member of the PDP, as well as other highly placed members of other parties joined the APC in Anambra State. What do you think is responsible for the defections?

There’s nothing strange or abnormal. To start with, we are looking at APC as a Nigerian party. Also, we are looking at the candidate of the party, who has touched so many lives, not minding where you come from. It’s therefore not surprising to me. Any very discerning politician, looking at the qualities of the APC candidate, looking at the possibility of the party remaining in power, looking at the situation in the country, will simply conclude that what is happening is surely what it should be. I’m not being personal; it’s acknowledged that every party in the nation today has its own issues. I have been a top member of the PDP in Anambra State. I was even involved in the primaries and I know that all parties have their internal issues, so it’s not for me to come out here to point at only the PDP. We all know there are problems even at the national level, but I wish them well because almost all of us are products of PDP.

Apart from your personal convictions about APC, what are your hopes and expectations from the party assuming your candidate wins the election?

First of all, I have to acknowledge it openly here that the candidate is a man with listening ears, accommodating and humane. A situation where more voices of reason say this is how it’s going to be fixed; I don’t think he will play ‘Mr. Know All.’ He will listen. I also believe he will be equitable in distributing things. I believe he will focus on where and how to get the state going. I know he’s someone that will engage technocrats in their core areas to get the state working optimally. Having worked with him before at the federal level, I know that he has the good of Anambra State and the South-East zone at heart.

Assuming Senator Uba wins; what three things would you like him to address immediately?

Education, infrastructure and youth development! There’s a need to keep our youths busy. To me, these three things are somehow interwoven. Getting the youth engaged will ensure they do not get in the wrong direction. We have to ensure the education they get is the best, especially the Information Communication Technology, which is driving today’s and tomorrow’s world. All schools must be given adequate attention. Get specialists in the areas to come and advise us. Again, note that in all areas, infrastructure is key. Looking around the state today drives me to tears, considering the huge resources coming to the state as daily and monthly revenue. I know if Senator Uba wins, which I know he will; he will surely change all that because he’s passionate and concerned about the welfare and needs of the masses, and exudes an undying love for Anambra State.

Considering the fact that the outgoing governor is from your area; don’t you think that mobilizing and convincing people from your area to support someone outside his party would be challenging?

For our dear governor, his second term is coming to an end and he’s going to present his report card to the people of Anambra State and they will judge him. All we are going to do in our campaign is to make it issue-based and tell citizens of the state what the APC administration is going to do for them – our education, infrastructure, empowerment agenda, among others. Looking at the calibre of people who are coming into the APC, I sincerely think that the hope of Anambra people would be rekindled, believing that the government will take care of them, and provide the basic necessities of life for the state’s economy and the people to thrive and excel. So, we are all very anxious and hopeful.

From the look of things, what’s the possibility of South-East getting the presidency in 2023?

It is my wish and belief that the South- East will participate, mobilize all to APC and win more states. It will enable us to make our claim at the national level that it is the turn of Ndigbo to be at the helm of affairs for the nation. But before that, we need to be at the table. More states need to join to enable us to demand that. Actually, it should be the turn of Ndigbo. It was one of my main reasons for joining APC and I think a lot of prominent Nigerians will support us. A lot of prominent APC members have spoken out. We cannot be a one APC state in a comity of zones with five, six or seven states under the party and you start shouting give us the presidential ticket. Therefore, I will advise Ndigbo to come into APC, join other Nigerians and claim what is rightly the

