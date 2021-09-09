News Top Stories

Why anti-open grazing bill may be difficult in Lagos – Myetti Allah

Zonal Secretary of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the South-West, Meikudi Usman, has said that it would be more expensive to breed cattle in one place, while urging the Lagos State government to amend the proposed bill on anti-open grazing. He said the best way to breed cattle was to move them from place to another, saying that they are moved to different places during rainy and dry season.

Usman spoke yesterday during a day public hearing on a bill for a law to Prohibit Open Cattle Grazing In Lagos State, the Trespass of Cattle Land And For Other Connected PurposesorganisedbytheLagos State House of Assembly. He added that the association would need the assistance of the state government if the bill must be signed into law, adding that raising a cow in one location could increase the price of a cow to as much as N2 million.

He then called on the government to subsidise the cost of raising the ani-mals in one location. He added: “If cattle are bred in one place, the price could go up to about N2 million each. We agreed with some local chiefs in other statesthatanyonewhowants to rear cows in a location shouldregisterandheshould indicate when he is leaving. “A Fulani man moves from one place to another to ply his trade, but we have some bad eggs that are formenting trouble.

The government should allow us to talk to our people that they don’t want our cows to destroy people’s farmland. “We have met with stakeholders in Ekiti, Ondo and even Oyo States and we reached agreements with them.” In his comment, the President of the Lagos State Sheep Farmers Association, Alhaji Mustapha Ibrahim, said the bill was not meant to attack anybody, but that it is allembracing. Ibrahim stressed that land resources was very important to Lagos State, and that the relationship between cattle rearers and farmers should be symbiotic.

