Why APC convention is not possible now, by Caretaker Committee member

A member of the Caretaker /Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why National Convention of the party was not possible now.

The Committee member, who spoke in reaction to the reports that the Committee kept silent over the Convention after its meeting on Tuesday, said there were more issues in the party than National Convention. According to the member, the committee met a party in carcass and has to set in motion concrete action to address the most urgent need of the APC, which he said, was to halt the slide and confusion that was occasioned by the intractable crisis that hit the party. He said: “There was no party when we came in. The party was in carcass. APC is now getting shape and we have to consolidate on the success achieved. Convention is not the only thing.

“For those who thought that we did not talk about the convention at our meeting, we cannot talk about the convention in the newspaper without briefing Mr President who is our boss. “Besides, we cannot be talking about convention with #ENDSARS protest and aftermath of ENDSARS. We are not that insensitive.” He also explained that it was inconceivable that the committee would venture into a convention when there was no single membership register in any ward across the country. According to him: “What was touted as a membership register is a one-man register held hostage by a chieftain of the party which featured only at 2014 APC National Convention.”

While acknowledging that the convention was primary in the mandates of the Caretaker committee, he reasoned that both the President and APC NEC did not know the depth of the rot in the APC.

“If they are aware of the situation we met, they would not have given this committee just six months. The minimum we need to fix things here and leave behind a viable party is additional four months”. He dismissed remarks suggesting that members of the committee wanted to sit tight, pointing out that no member of the APC Caretaker Committee is hungry. He said: “All members of the Caretaker Committee are seriously engaged as three members are sitting governors.”

