Why APC lawmakers voted against e-transmission of election results –House of Reps Member, Kolawole Taiwo

‘Igboho committed treason by agitating for Yoruba nation’

Hon. Musibau Kolawole Taiwo who represents Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in Lagos State in the House of Representatives, scores President Muhammadu Buhari high, saying that he has performed better than the previous governments in key areas. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in this interview on many other issues. Excerpts…

People wonder why the ruling party in a given state usually wins all the seats in local government elections and what is your general assessment of the last LG election in Lagos State?

The turnout of voters in the last local government elections in Lagos State was a bit low compared to previous elections. However, talking about winning LG elections, what I normally look at is the negative indices and there was nothing like crisis in the elections in the state.

For instance, in my polling booth in Ajeromi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) usually had seven or eight votes in the past elections, but in this one nobody voted against us.

We were allowed to do our normal things as nobody fought. The performance of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) was very high based on what I saw in my area in the elections. They came in very early and they were very strict.

They had initial problems like the register they brought was not for our polling booth and they had to sort it out and brought our own eventually. I remember when I was interviewed by journalists at the polling booth, I said people should come out to vote. I said that if they don’t come out to vote it’s like leaving their dirty clothes for a dirty man.

If you want the clothes to be better, you should come out to wash them yourself. Not voting is like leaving your fate to just anybody. The people that are voted in today would take charge of the local governments. Silence means consent and there was nothing like crisis in the elections.

May be people felt that the government already knew who would win so they didn’t need to vote

Then they don’t know what they are saying. When the PDP was in-charge at the federal level and we were the minority, we slugged it out with them. When you feel we are not doing it well, then come and challenge us.

For example in our local government, we normally have pre-election debate, and in the pre-election debate for this last local government election, no PDP candidate came. Do you think they can win when they did not come out to express themselves whereas the APC candidates were there?

They made the whole thing open to everybody and it was conducted by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO). I was invited, when I was contesting election for the Federal House of Representatives in 2019, but the candidate of the PDP did not come. When she got there and she learnt that I was inside, she ran away.

Talking about credible elections, the APC lawmakers in the National Assembly voted against electronic transmission of election results and we even learned that the PDP lawmakers staged a walkout over this, what is your take on this?

They didn’t stage a walkout over the matter; people must get their information right. You cannot just come out and argue blindly.

I am a member of the House Committee on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) and I know what transpired. I know how difficult it was even at the committee level. I know what the National Communication Commission (NCC) and INEC told us.

But INEC said they don’t have the capacity?

They don’t, the capacity is beyond them; it’s beyond what they can do. The Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, brought the NCC before the House to come and tell the whole world what level they were.

They said that if they combine 2G and 3G, they would have 50% coverage. They told us (committee) they could only get 52% if they combine the two.

They said if they use one it would be too low and that if they use 4G that people said is in vogue now, they would not have more than 29% coverage.

You cannot give something blind approval when you don’t have the capacity. If you do that, the judiciary would be overwhelmed with cases after the election. I’m a politician and I know how much we spend on electoral litigations, we spend a whole lot of money employing the services of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), who would work with some other lawyers.

What we are trying to guide against is a situation, where we would make a law that we know would not have 100% effectiveness, that would create problems.

It is only the United States of America (USA) that does elec-tronic voting and it is even only few of their states that do that.

No European country does it, the one that did it, they did not continue the second time because of the problems associated with it.

Nigeria doesn’t have the infrastructure. I told the INEC officials that if we want to do it we are supposed to build utility houses in different locations. We would then have electronic voting and we will have all the necessary facilities there.

We will have like 40 computers in a facility with about 40 people voting at a time, but we don’t have the facilities.

Even the USA that you are talking about has problems with hackers. The reason the opposition is doing this is because they want to have an opportunity to tamper with the results. We all know that we sometimes have issues with ordinary phone calls.

What we said was that if the INEC felt they could do it, let them do it. If the problem comes, then they should handle it because we have given them power to make regulations in the law during the elections.

People are making it to look as if it is about APC and PDP, it’s a lie. It is Order 52 of the Electoral Law that deals with electronic transmission, which was what generated arguments. In the parliament, we usually have two angles to an issue, you have the pros and cons.

We usually have the committee of the whole where the Deputy Speaker would preside and we will take the issues section by section and anybody can call for an amendment of a section.

That was what happened that day. When we got to the issue of electronic voting, the people that said “nay” were more than those who said “aye.”

There was another amendment that said electronic voting and manual voting. I said it ought not to be “and” it should have been “and or.” It is better than when you say “electronic v o t i n g and manual.”

If you say that it means we have to do electronic voting even if it is not convenient. But d o they have the capacity to do it. When we finished the whole thing, the minority now staged a walkout after we have all agreed on the issues debated.

People are saying that if the INEC does not have the capacity, the National Assembly should compel the executive to give them the wherewithal to get the capacity…

There are some things you cannot say must happen, the only thing we do is to approve money for the executive.

The INEC does not have the power to do those things, it is the NCC that ought to do it. That was why we brought the NCC in to come and tell us where they are and they said they had not even crossed more than 50% and you want us to ask them to go ahead. We must get 100%, not even 99%.

If you do 99%, it means you would disenfranchise some people not to talk of when you want to disenfranchise 50% of Nigerians. But people suspect politicians a lot, sometimes I feel that what type of business is this.

They think we are liars and that we don’t do anything good. I remember, when I got to the Lagos State House of Assembly in 1999, my salary was N26,000 and people were calling me a thief.

Then, how much was my imprest. I was the chairman of the house services committee and the imprest of all the lawmakers was between N75,000 and N90,000 each month and everything was less than N120,000 each person per month.

What people don’t know is that it is not everybody in government that has access to government funds. It takes an opportunity to steal. You want to steal my phone and my eyes are there, you cannot steal it.

There was a time somebody said I sold the first leg of the slum eradication they were doing in my community and the people were saying a lot of things. I said did I have the power to even do that and tell them to give the contract to anybody, now that the project is being done they don’t know what to say again.

As politicians, you must develop a thick skin about some of these things.

When your government got into office six years ago, they promised us change on security and economy… ..

.And infrastructure, the problem with you people is that you will dodge the one that is being done and dwell on the negative ones. Government is about problem solving. If one government can solve all the problems, then we don’t need another government

. If one government has solved all our problems then everybody would go back home.

Security is dynamic. When we got into office at the national level six years ago, Boko Haram was bombing everywhere, when last did you hear about bombing and you said the government is not working.

What of kidnappings, and killings?

The story of kidnapping started when former President Olusegun Obasanjo decided to invade Odi in Bayelsa State with some army officers and killed many people.

Those that were left de-cided to go into kidnapping, which they felt would fetch them money. Kidnapping was not even so popular until the police started making a noise about the case of Evans, the suspected kidnapper.

Then they started telling the story of how he made billions of naira from kidnapping and when you say such a thing to Nigerians, based on our genes, then you are causing trouble.

People now believe that they can also kidnap and make money. Nobody would think of the repercussions, Nigerians don’t think like that, they only look at positive sides of an issue.

That was what happened. Kidnapping now became a thriving business such that the bandits would go to schools to kidnap students.

Later, some people started beating the drum of war because they believe that it was politicians that started Boko Haram to bring down the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan. They are now saying that they will pay us back in our own coins.

But people are not looking at what this government has done. When I got to the National Assembly I didn’t see “Ghana must go bags,” nobody gives you money unlike what the people knew the National Assembly for.

The main function of the president is that he must symbolise a lot of things. His function is not to carry files or supervise the jobs they are doing or the contracts the government awarded.

Anytime we look at the president we know that he would not steal our money and if he catches you stealing that’s the end of you with him.

That is what we need, he symbolises incorruptibility, which is good for us as a nation and he is changing the nation positively. The reason people don’t get free money now is because it is no longer available. It is when you get free money that you will come and throw it now.

When you don’t have free money, you cannot throw it. Look at the number of infrastructure that President Buhari has been able to provide. Put all the 16 years of the PDP together it’s not even up to half of what Buhari has done in six years.

It is believed that the northerners are being pampered and that someone like Sheik Gumi, who negotiates with kidnappers and bandits is a free man, while the likes of Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu are being hounded, what is your reaction to this?

Sheik Gumi is an Islamic scholar that is negotiating with the bandits to release the people that are kidnapped and most of the bandits in the North hide under Islam. If somebody says he can talk to them that he knows them, we should even thank him and we can use him to solve the problem.

What Boko Haram members were doing was different. Initially, Sunday Igboho said that the Fulani herdsmen were killing Yorubas and of course, this is wrong. I have had issues with them too, they used their cows to destroy my farm produce.

When I challenged them, one of them wanted to use his sword to at-tack me, but I went there with security.

When they saw their guns, they relaxed. So, we sat down to discuss, I told them that I also have cows that I can never allow somebody to use my cows to destroy crops. That was when they now told me that are two types of herdsmen in Nigeria, that they are Nigerians, but that some others are foreigners.

They said they also run away from these foreign cattle herders because they want to take their cows and kill the herders. When Sunday Igboho came up, I knew that two wrongs can never make a right. Why can’t you dialogue before going to war, if you go and fight a war before you discuss, damage would have been done.

We are Yorubas, dialogue has always been our method, which is why in those days they sent signs to one another in case of disputes as a way of preventing war. That is dialogue in a way. But in this case, you are saying you want war and you are using the social media.

There was a Fulani man that said his family has been living here in the South West for more than 50 years, so where would they go. I met a Yoruba man who said that they live in Jos, Plateau State and that their father had never taken them to the South West.

He said that their parents have died and that they were buried in Jos. If you tell them to go to the South West, do you want them to sleep under the bridge. Secondly, the government does a lot of thinking, they have the means to hire the best brains that would give them pieces of advice that you the ordinary man on the street might not know.

The government runs around the whole world to look for the best solution to or problems. We must domesticate these people so that they can live their own lives and run their businesses. Igboho later started talking about Yoruba Nation, which is treason.

Mentioning it alone is treason. It is in the constitution that anybody that says a thing like that has committed a treasonable offence that is punishable by death.

When you push your luck too far, you are now drumming war that would lead to shortage of materials and shortage of food. See what happened to Ileya ram, when you stop them from bringing their items to the South, it became very expensive. You don’t know that Hausas don’t eat cows, we are the ones that eat them.

Even if you are fighting the government, why are you making it a commercial thing? Gumi has never for one day say he wanted to go. I was discussing with a senator and he said the boys that became Boko Haram were like the area boys that we have in the South West.

They started just like that and they started having guns. I am a member of ECOWAS Parliament and I said people are saying that we shut our borders, I said we will shut our borders if people are bringing guns to our country from Libya. We must secure our borders to prevent the movement of arms and ammunition into our country.

We were given power to make any law that has to do with security even outside the provision of the constitution.

Like this: Like Loading...