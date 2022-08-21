Why APC, others are scrambling for wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, is the man of the moment as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are falling head over heel to win him over for the 2023 general elections. However, this may not be a tea party as the presidential aspirant on the ticket of the PDP is keeping his card close to his chest.

“No one seems to know the game he is playing,” volunteered sources in the party. An impeccable source, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph on condition of anonymity said: “The PDP has done all to placate Wike who seems not to be placated. At the last count, not more than three meetings of the organs of the party have been convened to resolve the Wike issue, but no dice.

“This is not without a reason. Both the ruling APC and the opposition PDP know that any party which dominates the South South will surely make a statement at the presidential election. Hence, the efforts to keep Wike. No party is oblivious of this. “For APC, it knows that the South West is waiting for it but not enough to win the election, but not sure of the South South.

“The man of the moment is enjoying the game, but PDP is not comfortable with Wike over his hobnobbing with APC. But he is using it as a bargaining chip, as he cannot predict what will happen.

“He is in a better position to swing the votes; he is wondering why the thing should go back to the North. It goes to the fact that all is still not well within the party, in spite of all they are doing to ensure it does not go into the election with a divided house. It appears it is not sure of what game Wike is playing. He is pulling towards APC more.

But PDP gives him a better offer. APC must have a better deal for him. “However, that is the way politics is played in Nigeria. The more problems you create, the more popular you become.

He is also playing on the APC sensibility. PDP may call his bluff. That is why some people are saying that the positions have been shared.” Talking about calling his bluff, another source and a two – term member of the House of Representatives, who did not want his name in print, said the members of the party were only waiting for Wike to burn himself out as nobody would send him away.

Everyone is tired of the way he is carrying on. Our source said: “He is not friendly with the governors in the South South. He is not friendly with Governors of Edo State, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and others in the South South. He is isolated. He is playing politics of destruction. If I cannot get it, no one else should. He has over rated himself; even a local government chairman should not behave the way he is behaving. How can the party entrust such a position (running mate) to such a man?”

On what he expected the party to do after he lost the presidential ticket, our source said: “He had expected the national chairman (Iyiocha Ayu), Atiku and others to come and pacify him. Since that did not happen, he took to playing tantrums. The party wanted someone who is calmer, matured and carries presidential gait.

That is why we settled for Okowa.” Our source added: “The common and general interest of the party supersedes that of an individual. As long as he remains in the party, the party will maintain the international standard of corporate organization, by allowing him to remain in the party until he burns himself out. No one wants to be seen as dividing the party. That is why everyone has kept quiet.

So, what if you have invested in the party? No individual is greater than the party.”

“But the man at the centre of it all is enjoying the moment,” another source said. I am still amazing and enjoying the limelight, enjoy the time until the major campaign starts in September when where he stands will actually be known.”

Furthermore, Sunday Telegraph learnt that Wike is under a lot of pressure, knowing that the Northerners will line up behind their own; he sees nothing wrong if southerners too should support a southern candidate. However, in his moment of soberness, he is in a dilemma to decide which of the two parties to stick with.

“If he sticks with PDP, something good will come out. On the other hand, there will be some backlash, if he stays with APC. There will still be some backlash. He has put himself in a difficult position. Will he go with the party, and will he go with APC? Time will tell.”

