Why APC, PDP should zone presidential tickets to S’East –Gen Ishola Williams

Major Gen. Ishola Williams (rtd) is a one-time Commandant, Training and Doctrine Command, (TRADOC) Nigeria Army. In this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, he bares his mind on why there is persistence of insurgency despite changes in military high commands, plethora of presidential aspirants, why North should copy Amotekun, Ebubeagu, 2023 elections and why Nigeria should study South African system of government

There has since been a change in the military high command. Yet, there is no respite in the insecurity and safety state of the nation. Why is this so?

When the APC (All Progressives Congress) came in 2015, they said they were going to make a change. In 2019, they said they were taking it to the Next Level. Nearly everybody kept quiet. Have they made any changes?

Since there were no questions, they believed they had moved a step higher. What one needs to say is to look at two important areas. One is: Are we safe? If we are not safe, it has an effect. The second is development. Therefore, many people believe that we are not safe.

They keep saying that anytime there is any activity that involves loss of life, the president will come and say we are going to crush them; I have told the service chiefs to crush them. There was a time in Maiduguri; I think it slipped out of his mouth that he would deal with the terrorists but that the next government will take care of insurgency.

Those who follow the news closely would remember that (Nasir) El Rufai went to the Aso Villa and one of the things he asked for was for the army to create a new division just for Kaduna State because long time ago, he gave up with finding solutions to what is happening in the state up until Wednesday, February 9.

Therefore, we are not looking at the root causes of some of this lack of safety at various levels, especially at the state. In comparison with what is happening in the South West, you will discover that the creation of Amotekun has helped in a big way to reduce criminality in the South West. Whether one likes it or not, rarely do you hear of Fulani Herdsmen because they have discovered that the majority of those committing those crimes are their own people.

Secondly, if the communities are interested in their own safety and work with Amotekun, they can improve the level of safety in their various communities by working together and giving them information.

Thirdly, the Federal Government has discovered the various so-called forests in their states, they should find a way of making sure of what is happening in those forests on a daily basis and therefore create a situation where they can prevent any activity that put people’s lives in danger.

That is happening now in the South West. The South East, after a long time, has learnt its lessons with Ebubeagu. Initially, IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) said they were helping with the safety of the people in the South East.

Now that they have created Ebubeagu, you can see ESN (Eastern Security Network) disappearing. The unknown gunmen are becoming silent. ESN too have been forced into a situation where they have to support Ebubeagu. They should have created Ebubeagu a long time ago. The President said from what people tell him; do not make politics out of what is happening.

The question is who determines whether you create Ebubeagu or Amotekun? It is politicians who give them orders. The whole thing is politics. If the right political decisions are not made, we will continue to have the same problem. With reference to the South East and the South West, the right political decision has been made.

For the North, except Governor (Aminu) Masari of Katsina State, who came out very clearly and said ‘I like what they are doing in the South West; I am going to create a small unit like that’, which he has created.

The point is that he is yet to go through the whole hog of doing what is being done in the South West. In Security or safety matters, there is no half measure. If not, you will continue to have problems. In the case of Kaduna, it is lost. I wonder how people living in that state are surviving on a daily basis. To a certain extent, Kaduna is divided into two – Christian’s areas and Muslims areas. The governor is saying there is nothing he can do.

But there is a whole (Army) Divisional Headquarters (One Division) in Kaduna, which means that everyone has failed. They cannot find a way to deal with the problem.

It is not true; it is not true because if something is bad, it means you need to draw back a little and start thinking of the new tactics you can use. I need to change. I need to find out a new innovative way of dealing with the problem. Are they doing so? We have discussed the case of (Sheikh Ahmad) Gumi…

I was coming to that…

How an individual like Gumi seems to have control over criminals and terrorists? He will come out once in a while and speak; now he has kept quiet because the president does not want to see him and nobody is taking his advice. But I have been asking one question – Where is the National Nomadic Commission? What are they doing?

The DG of that Commission has kept quiet. Everybody in that Commission has kept quiet, and the government has kept quiet about the Nomadic Commission. How do they get their budget every year? What do they spend their budget on?

If Gumi is complaining that it is because of lack developmental issues, that this people have become armed robbers and terrorists, what are they doing about it? Why are they not having a two-prong approach to it? As you are dealing with them with soldiers and policemen, you still find a way of engaging them in a non-kinetic way.

Again, in matters of comparison, if you see what is happening, the police seem to be coping with the problem in the South West. They burst so many gangs; the Yahoo Boys, kidnappers, drugs- how are they doing it that they cannot do it in the North?

That is why I was saying to separate the Mobile Police from the regular Police. The government has refused to do it and they say it is not political. If they can separate the Mobile Police from the normal policing, it will be fine.

Are you satisfied with the level of training the military is receiving now?

I am no longer in the system; so, I cannot say categorically. But they give the impression that they have changed the curriculum and they got help from the United States. They train them- the Chief of Defence Staff, has gone to Britain whether he is back, I do not know.

Turkey said they are ready to help us. Some say they are going to give us equipment; Russia, the same thing.

Apart from other countries that we keep begging to come and train us, creating confusion all over the place, with the equipment and the tactics, what is missing is that we are not doing what is necessary to be able to develop our operational strategy and tactics to deal with the issue at hand.

I believe seriously that the military should stop running after kidnappers and terrorists and concentrate on insurgency in the North East. Let the Mobile Police be created as an independent agency.

They are proving it in the South West that they can deal with the problem of bandits and kidnappers. Why don’t you form the Mobile Police as an agency of its own completely independent of the IGP and have its own Commander and everything to deal

with that and the military will now concentrate on insurgency in the North East. You will see a change. Right now, they are running after insurgency in the North East; they are running after kidnappers in the North West and they are stretched all over the place and police keep recruiting to do what? When they are not properly organized strategically?

Governor Zulum of Borno recently said that the Commander-in-Chief should look at bringing back the Military Contractors (Mercenaries) to fight insurgency like former President Goodluck Jonathan did close to the elections in 2015. What do you make of this?

At a time he even said that Chad should come and help us. Like his predecessor, they spent a lot of money on security agencies. They created the North East Development Commission and he as the governor has tried all they could do to make sure that Borno is a safe state.

The thing is completely beyond him. Whether he has a State Safety and Security adviser, I do not know. He is looking at what happened in the time of Jonathan, when they got South African Mercenaries and it worked whether we like it or not. But when Buhari came, instead of looking at it critically and objectively, he sent them packing.

But what does it say about our own armed forces? It shows our own armed forces to be incompetent, if mercenaries can come and defeat insurgents. But the same mercenaries failed in Mozambique with the Russians.

They ran away in Mozambique. Interesting thing in this is that Rwanda, and some of the military in Southern Africa are now in Mozambique. They succeeded to a great extent. The question is what is wrong with Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad working together?

But there was a Multinational Joint Task Force headed even at a time by a former Chief of Army Staff?

Something is wrong. If three of them are fighting jointly, there will be a change, because they have joint headquarters in Chad with support from the European Union. At one time, they discovered that even if the Americans give information to the Nigerian Armed Forces, Boko Haram then will know, which means there is something wrong with our counter intelligence. Have we really solved the problem? I was invited and I did speak in January this year to TRADOC in Minna and I gave them my own point of view.

Whether they are going to do what they promised to do and to work on it, I do not know. But if what one reads in the newspapers are anything to go by, they are not succeeding and as long as they continue to fight criminals, bandits and kidnappers and not focus on the North East, nothing is going to happen.

The military cannot solve the problem of kidnappers and bandits. It is impossible.

They are wasting their time, wasting money, wasting energy instead of focusing on the North East. They can defeat insurgency if the military can only focus on them.

The late Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim, did say that they would reach out to retired generals to tap their brains and even put some of them on alert that they could be recalled to come and help in fighting insurgents. Did they reach out to you?

They do not need them.

Why?

They have a lot of bright people right now in the army. What they need is to use the think tank that they have to develop some new tactics on what to do in the North East.

Even at that, they now have the Super Tucano and other equipment with which to prosecute the war against terror and insurgency, yet…?

Coming back again to the operational tactics, you can have the best equipment in the world, two things are very important, the tactics and the men who are going to use the equipment with the tactics to defeat the enemy. If you do not have the tactics and the people you train to handle the equipment, it is useless.

The point is that there are too many cooks in the kitchen begging everybody in the world to come and help us. Left to some, they would just say come and fight for us when you finish, we will take over.

That is the mentality of Africans.

Politics is in the air and Nigeria is just about one year away from electing new leaders. What kind of president do Nigerians need in 2023?

First of all, like I have said, with the kind of political system we run in Nigeria, you cannot produce a good president.

Why?

We copied the American presidential system of government. It is bad for us. It is bad for Africa. If we want to continue with the presidential system, let us learn from South Africa. You know why the South African system is good? One: It is a mixture of the Presidential and Parliamentary System.

Two, the party is Supreme, and why? They have proportional representation, and the party decides. Along that line, tell me which country has removed two presidents without any riot anywhere – South Africa has done it. What did they do? The ANC (African National Congress) decided that the two presidents must go.

They were forced to resign; they did not even need to go to the parliament. The parliament just ratified it. That is the sort of system we need in Nigeria. In the proportional representation, every ethnic group, no matter how tiny they are, is represented. Most importantly, to a certain extent, money influence is reduced to the minimum.

There may still be bribery of political party members but not as pronounced as we have in Nigeria. In Nigeria, the party is not supreme. Take for example, anytime somebody defects to APC; they go with him to Aso Villa for a reception by the president. Where the party is supreme, they take him to the chairman of the party. That is not the business of the president.

Even though we had the same presidential system of government in the Second Republic, the party was Supreme when the likes of the Late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Adisa Akinloye held forth at the UPN and the NPN as the chairman respectively..

In the US, the president is the leader of the party. If not, how can (Donald) Trump be fooling around with the Republican Party. They could not stop him from misbehaving. Many people are against Trump now because they want to win the election.

The party is not supreme in the US. Even though they have the chairman, you hardly hear about him. It is the President who leads the party in the US. Biden is the leader of the Democratic Party in the US.

That’s what we have copied and pasted here.

We just copied the whole damn system.

But in the Second Republic, the chairmen of the parties were very influential at that time and they stamped their authority on party matters. They even spoke about government policies and what have you?

Yes! We had just started then. We had politicians and not politrickcians. Two, there were very few people as money bags. One good thing that you have forgotten, if you were a member of the AG (Action Group) then, you pay your dues to the party to carry a membership card. It was a serious thing back then. Money collected was used to run the party.

They did not steal money from the state or security vote to run the party. We need to look at not the American System, not the British System, but study the South African System of mixed American and British System. If you want to remove the president today, you have to go to the parliament to secure a two thirds and the chief judge will have to initiate an impeachment process.

In South Africa, you ask the president to go and the parliament ratifies it. And it is just by vote. You do not need any impeachment process. Importantly too, they have some agencies. Nobody can remove their head except the parliament. For example, they do not have the Attorney General. They have a Minister of Justice. They have a public prosecutor.

The AG is an attorney for the people, not for the president. The Ministry of Justice is the prosecutor general and the adviser to the president. The president cannot remove him. In fact, the public prosecutor took the president to court on campaign finance violations. Can that happen in Nigeria?

One interesting fact that is coming up is the fact till today, INEC has refused to release results of the 2019 votes because INEC denied that they were using electronic transfer of results. But they realized that they did use it.

Bring the result of what the electronic result said, they have refused up till today to do the analysis of which it was said at that time that Atiku had 2 million votes ahead of Buhari. Again, due to our corrupt judicial system, they would not compel them to.

There is an increase in spate of ritual killings – teenagers severing the heads of their victims for money ritual. What do you make of this?

I am not surprised about that. In Ghana, for you to be an herbalist, you must go to school. Ghana came to Nigeria to the University of Lagos, to see how they were running their herbal clinic and training. You know what Ghana decided? They decided that if you want herbalists to be respected, you must attend a university.

Today, for the past 10 years or more, herbal doctors are trained at Kwame Nkrumah University of Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy-four year’s degree course. You graduate, you do an internship and you face a separate board. If you pass the board, they give you a license to practice like a doctor. How can that well educated individual demand for or kill for the head of a fellow human being? It won’t happen.

Here, today you can put up a sign board and say that you are a herbalist. I have spoken and spoken about it to the extent that I am sounding like a broken record to even the University of Lagos.

They are making a joke of the whole thing. All they do is that they just bring in people together, train them for 12 weeks and collect money from them. Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board, the Coordinator has been running away from me.

Why?

Due to my complaint! We behave as if we do not have a solution to issues here. Even Francophone countries will not do that. You have to get the license before you can practice. If you do not have a license, they either stop you or you go to jail. What is happening with this is that, the Medical and Dental Board of Nigeria have a section for alternative medicine. If you have gone through university courses, you can be registered as a doctor for alternative medicine. Only one person does that.

The person is dead. I do not know whether more people are coming up. No university in Nigeria, probably Ondo State Medical University, when they were going to start running the course. I do not know whether they have started or not. Why University of Lagos, University of Ibadan are running away from running a full course is because they are making money from the short courses.

Some people who have no medical or science background are the ones running the show. In conventional medicine, they differentiate between the pharmacy and a doctor. But on our own, we put everything together without scientific background. Only God knows how many people have died in the hands of these herbalists. I am very much interested in indigenous religion because it is a form of identity for us. It is not colonial; it was there before the Colonialists came.

There are people too who call themselves Babalawo (Native medicine men), who we also confuse with herbalists in Nigeria. They have in-depth knowledge of what they are talking about. We have somebody like Prof Wande Abimbola, who is well grounded as an academic- there is a difference. Why don’t you establish a school to train priests in Ifa traditional way?

Fortunately, the son of Prof Wande Abimbola – Kola Abimbola, teaches in Harvard University an online Ifa University in the United States with some African Americans for a three to four year Degree course in Ifa. You will now start having Priests who are trained in the traditional system with academic rigour.

Along that line, we are also trying to establish an academy for Africana Indigenous Theology and Arts. For people like that who put academic rigour into what Indigenous religion is all about and to develop a laboratory in which research can go on.

This is what we are trying to do with Pan Africa and network for them to get their own and run themselves. Every ethnic group has a religion before the advent of Islam and Christianity. The interesting thing is that the Yoruba indigenous religion is the most popular religion in the world.

Because of that, Yoruba in worship is the most popular language in the world in indigenous religion. It is studied in North and Southern America such as Brazil and so on. But are we serious human beings? You think that our South West governors will back it up with resources and everything.

When Aregbesola was the governor in Osun, he did give them Work free Day or holiday on the day they are celebrating New Year Day and they are asking for the same in Oyo State now…? If we are all Omo Odua (Odua’s descendants) why don’t we come together because it is the same ancestor with the same foundation and religion why don’t we have one? You can have sects.

Look at Christianity or Islam. You have the Orthodox; you have Pentecostal and so on, while in Islam, you have the Tijjaniya, Ahmadiya, Ansarudeen and so on.

The Igbo too have their own traditional religion. Tivs, they have their own traditional religion. In all of these, one thing is that they are truthful, they are honest and their words are their bonds. Not with so-called Christians or Muslims, who take oaths of office with Bible or Quoran and steal when they get to office.

I have said it so many times that we are now living in a world of primitive accumulation.

Everybody you come across in Nigeria, I am still looking for one person, who will do something without thinking of the money he or she is going to make out of it. I was in a television debate recently, start a company and you are doing a business, and Nigerians will ruin you.

They are also looking for a way to get their own out of it and they are not ashamed of it. You want to be like a developed country. It is the same Nigerians who when they work for Indians or Chinese, they behave themselves because that one is watching them. We are cursed you know and we just do not care. I tell the new generation, you want to grow in this sort of system, Goodluck to you.

What is your general assessment of Buhari’s administration?

Do not forget that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Senate President, Lawan have said they were not elected to oppose the president. It is the worst Senate President we have ever had in this country.

Recently, he said that the president is in a hurry to develop Nigeria. Lawan, when you compare him to (Bukola) Saraki, they are not in the same class at all or even Mark. Mark knows how to play the game.

The sad thing is that if you look at all the people who are coming out to say that they want to be the president, they are all Kleptocrats. I have not seen anyone, except Kingsley Moghalu, we do not know much about.

We do not know what he did with Sanusi Lamido Sanusi when they were in the Central Bank. People have no sense of equity, no sense of morality about this zoning.

Anybody in his right senses should know that the South East should be given a chance. All political parties must nominate their presidential candidate from the South East and let us decide. It is their turn. Prof Iyiocha Ayu is saying that they do not want any zoning because of the people who brought him to be the chairman. That man is an academic. I am ashamed of him.

In APC, they are still struggling. People are giving the impression that it is only Atiku who can win the Northern votes. Why? If you have two candidates from the South East, for APC and PDP, let the Northerners not vote. Who cares?

Look at the pictures of people voting in the North. They are under aged children. There have been so many videos, so many pictures. What are people saying about the North?

This nonsensical myth and this nonsensical belief that the population in the North is more than the population in the South is not true. Or Kano that I know is more populated than Lagos? It is not true.

What is your view on suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari whom the Attorney General said that a prima facie case has been established against him to be extradited to the US in relation with Hushpuppi in case of internet fraud?

The FBI will not ask him if they have not got a case against him or even ask him to be extradited. They made a case. The Attorney General too admitted there is a case against him. It is now left for them either to try him here or send him to the United States.

Will he be tried in Nigeria with the way things are in Nigeria?

The interesting thing is that nobody has any respect for the Nigerian judiciary. A very good example is the case of (James) Ibori (former Edo State governor) who was jailed in the UK but they freed him here. They have no respect for the Nigerian judicial system.

Could that be why they are asking him to be sent over?

Yes!! The case of Hoshpuppi too, where was he arrested? In Dubai! That shows you that they do not have respect for our police, our system and what you have.

