Why APC’ll win Edo governorship election, by Ganduje

The Chairman of Edo Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has listed reasons why the party would win the state governorship election slated September 19. The governor, who disclosed this yesterday, however, assured the people that since the incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed to deliver the dividends of democracy to his people, he would be shocked at the polls.

Ganduje, however, argued: “The art of governance is to provide social and economic development, infrastructural facilities, peace and stability. But all of these are lacking in Edo State under Mr. Obaseki. “What has he done to show to Edo State people that he deserves re-election? He has 53 cases in courts and is busy with in-fight with his people. Apart from all such litigations he then crossed carpeted to another party and abandoned governance of his people.” He described the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as a man of God, whose commitment in the service of his people made it deserving for all his people to follow him to APC because he has his people at heart.

“When Pastor Ize- Iyamu came to our party, he came with all his people. But, when Governor Obaseki cross-carpeted to PDP he was followed only by his cabinet members because his people did not see any reason why he should be followed,” he noted.

Open grazing: Benue Livestock Guards impound 90 cows

Firms, banks, others may demand Covid-19 test results before resumption, says Commissioner

Alleged fraud: NANS drags poly rector, Aluko, to EFCC, ICPC

