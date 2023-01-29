Why APGA remains party to beat –Ebele Obiano

Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano is the Anambra North Senatorial candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). She got the endorsement of politics appointees when her husband was in office and she speaks with some reporters on her ambition, OKEY MADUFORO was there

You were recently endorsed by the appointees that served under your husband. how do you feel about it?

How else do I feel but full feeling any happy because that shows that we enjoyed a great working relationship for eight years. Had it been that we didn’t work together as a family they would not have been here endorsing my senatorial ambition and this also goes to vindicate us that we ran an open door and transparent government in the last eight years. This is not the common practice of someone going to pay people to come and endorse him or her. They came to say go ahead and that we are with you and I am so humbled by this. You can only count few people who deserve or have witnessed this in their life time and I find myself worthy to be one of them.

While we were in office, we not only built infrastructures we also made people and empowered the communities in Anambra State so it didn’t come as a surprise when the young men and women that we worked with came here to endorse my ambition and I told them that they will not be disappointed while I am at the Red Chambers.

It is also a food for thought for people in the positions of authority that one should try as much as possible to impact on the people around you and touch the lives of the people in the society so that when you are not there what you did for the people would be a testimony for the society to make about you because you may not be there to defend yourself.

What informed your desire to represent Anambra North at the National Assembly?

It is that drive to serve our people and that burning desire to continue to impact positively on the lives of our people. I am from Anambra North Senatorial District and I know every parts of the seven local government areas that make up the zone and I understand their needs and with the experience that I have I am in a better position to alleviate the sufferings of our people.

Your husband was governor for eight years here and people feel that you are asking for too much?

That is not correct because there is still room for us to continue to assist our people. You all know very well that my husband”s regime as governor brought light and life to the people through good governance and this is made manifest In the projects that we executed and the quantum of human resource development which our people benefited from. But that doesn’t mean that after being in office we should abandon our people and even abandon the government of the state led by our party the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA. We as law abiding citizens of this country and Anambra State in particular must continue to make meaningful contributions to the continuous development of our state through any lawful means and my going to the Senate is part of it and forms the pivot of what we are doing.

How do you see your chances in this election given the fact that there is an incumbent in the race as well as another grassroots politician that commands structures?

Politics is all about the people and the people have the right and the powers to choose who represents them at the National Assembly. Again you talked about the incumbent and another strong candidate that has structure and you forget that I have stronger structure and the memories of the last eight years where the state enjoyed governance to the grassroot are enough to upstage any candidate. Our people are aware of those facts and they cannot forget in a hurry those landmark achievements of our administration. When you talk about chances I can tell you that I have bright and better chances to win the coming election and when the masses are with you the problems are seventy percent solved and the rest is mere icing on the cake.

APGA as a political party is seen as a minority party that does not have much impact on the politics of Nigeria yet you are contesting there?

That is not true because our party has been on the ballot since 2023 and has produced governors in Anambra, Abia and Imo states. We had and still have members of the National Assembly and state Assembly across this country so you cannot call the party a low ranger. There are some other parties that have not produced a governor or a National Assembly member yet they are on the ballot. Also when you look at APGA you see a movement to restore good governance to the society and work for the good of our people. Like we say in our Motto; “Be Your Brother’s Keeper ‘ that is the spirit upon which we are guided and that is what is working out for us at every general election.

We have in the past had people represent this zone what would you do different?

The zone is a land of aquatic splendor and rich in agriculture and I am going to exploit this in the interest of the people. We are looking at a special agricultural scheme that would empower our farmers to boost food production and also attract grants and loans for them. They are also into fish business and we shall engage the professionals and stakeholders in that sector to invest in the fish business. There is also the need to go into irrigation so that they would go into all year round farming and create a market for the produce . Youth employment scheme which was part of the activities of my Non-Governmental Organization known as CAFE while I was the first lady and it would be improved upon and would be diversified to put our youths out of crime. Vocational Centers would be established where they would learn skills for cottage or small scale industrialists and you know that when that is done they would also train other youths who would also be empowered.

Do you think that insecurity would affect the coming election?

Well there is no crime free society and while my husband was on the saddle we fought insecurity and that explains why we had a free fair and credible conduct of the gubernatorial election. The present administration is also following that up. Remember that security is not something you discuss in the public but I have confidence in the Federal and State government that security would not affect the electoral process. Again Nigerians have become more politically informed and they are ready to vote in this election and with the trusted assistance of the security operatives it would be a hitch free election.

But the problem of Permanent Voters Cards PVC has remained the bane of the process?

No . People have been collecting their PVCs and the turnout has been commendable and that shows the level of political awareness in the party of our electorates. The collection of the voter’s cards has been going on at the ward and local government levels and people are responding to it. We also need to commend the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC for its efforts so far and I urge members of my zone to endeavor to have their PVCs and be part of the electoral process which is in line with our constitution.

