Why APGA’ll adopt Soludo for Anambra guber – Obiokoye

Special Adviser to the governor of Anambra State on Political Matters, Ifeatu Obiokoye, speaks on the coming Anambra governorship election, chances of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, among other issues. Echezona Okafor reports

Some governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and party faithful are not happy over alleged endorsement of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo by Governor Willie Obiano for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. What are your thoughts on that?

Chief Willie Obiano is the governor of Anambra State and the National Leader of APGA. He is the person to provide logistics to prosecute the election for the party. It is the governor, who is going to lead the campaign as well as lead the party to victory. Any serious minded aspirant for this governorship election under APGA would have find out the direction the governor is going before declaring his interest. That is not to say that APGA is not going to have credible primary. But during the primary, all the machineries of the state government will be put in favour of the governor’s favoured aspirant. The process will be clean and credible, and the process will be free and fair. But one thing they should know is that any aspirant, who is not favoured, will not have the capacity to defeat the machinery of the state government. So, each time I hear them singing free and fair election, I tell them yes, there will be free and fair primary. It will not only be free and fair, it will also be credible. But one clear thing is that those other aspirants cannot defeat the machineries of this government.

What happens if some of these aspirants and their supporters decamp to another party after the primary election?

As a party, APGA will make efforts to mend fences after the primary election; none of those internal squabbles will be allowed to stop us from producing Obiano’s successor. We shall field the best candidate. You can see the level of interest other parties are having in Soludo because they know he is the big masquerade of the coming election.

What is your take on the boast by the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to take over Anambra government house after Obiano?

YPP is not a political party rather it is Nnewi contraption. Unfortunately, there were circumstances that made Ifeanyi Ubah to win the senatorial election. There were serious anti-party activities by APGA faithful in Anambra South. Ifeanyi Ubah was initially contesting the Senate under APGA. As a matter of fact, he was the leading senatorial aspirant in the party as at then before he was disqualified. Ubah was already controlling about 70 per cent of the APGA members, including ward chairman, women leaders and the rest of them before he left the party to contest on YPP platform. It was after his disqualification that APGA’s problem started in the senatorial election because he was already controlling the party’s structure in Anambra South. Some members of party’s executive had visited China and other foreign countries with Ubah for one reason or the other. He bought motorcycles for some of them; vehicles for some, and so on. Again, there was a fast game that he played. There was a tape record of discussions or agreement he had with APGA about the senatorial election. During that discussion, three prominent persons spoke, including Governor Willie Obiano, Cletus Ibeto and Rev. Fr. Obimma (Ebube Muonso). They all spoke in that tape, where they told Ubah to support Obiano for his second term election, after which Ubah would be compensated with senatorial ticket of the party. He played that tape, which was heard by everyone and that played on the conscience of every voter who knows Ubah. The vote that gave him victory was a protest vote because majority of Anambra voters felt that APGA betrayed him. Now, he thinks that the same scenario could play out during the November 6 governorship election. No way! On November 6, the spirit upon which APGA is built will be made manifest. Again, we have a performing governor in the person of Chief Obiano, and hopefully, we are going to produce a credible candidate after the primary election. So, with a sound candidate, performance of the incumbent governor and the sound spirit of APGA, the party will win the election.

There are speculations that APGA wants to give its ticket to a member of the House of Representatives, Ifeanyi Muomah, for the coming governorship election. How would respond to that?

That is a fallacy; it is completely unfounded. The young man, Muomah, is not even in the race talk more of using him as a replacement for Soludo. Recently, when Governor Obiano visited the Anambra Airport with some traders in the state, I personally told the traders that the governor had an anointed candidate in the person of Prof. Soludo; not issue of body language anymore. So, anything contrary to that is a fallacy.

The National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye and Prof. Soludo are both engaged by President Buhari under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. What does that tell about APGA as a party?

If we are sincere, we should understand that there is a great difference between the APC, President Buhari and the Federal Government of Nigeria. Before now, Obiano’s government had sustained a robust relationship with the Federal Government of Nigeria; not the APC. The APC is different from the Federal Government. Obiano’s predecessor, Petre Obi, did the same under the PDP-led Federal Government of President Goodluck Jonathan. All these are for the good of Anambra people; that the state might sustain a good relationship with the centre. In the case of Oye and Soludo, sometimes Mr. President may find credible person in another political party, who he would want to do a credible professional assignment for his government. That is what Prof. Soludo is doing with Buhari’s government. That assignment is a big credit to APGA as a political party. So, Soludo is on the assignment of the Federal Government of Nigeria, not APC assignment.

A lot of people have faulted the Obiano administration for obtaining loans to run his government as against his predecessor, Obi, who they said did not borrow to run his own government. What is reaction to that?

Anybody saying that Obi did not borrow was not aware of what happened. The person’s statistics is not correct. I was part of Obi’s administration and I can tell you authoritatively that there are some commitments that the previous government entered into which made this government to borrow in order to actualize those commitments though it is not our duty to vilify the previous administration. Again, during Obi, the budget was built on about N127 per barrel of crude oil. Today, the story is different. Sometimes, under this administration, budgets are built on about N60 or N40 per barrel. So, how could one compare the resources at the disposal of these administrations at different times? Again, Obiano embarked on big projects like the International Airport, International Conference Centre, Awka Stadium, and so on. They are all capital intensive and they were all built without loan facilities.

What would you consider as the major achievements of the Obiano-led administration in the past seven years?

In the past seven years, before this present security breakdown, Anambra was a very safe state. We celebrated Christmas and other festivities without incidents of crime or violence. Despite what we are experiencing presently, Anambra is still relatively safe as there has not been any incident of bank robbery in the state.

It was part of efforts to bring sound security in Anambra that Obiano launched Operation Kpochapu I as soon as he assumed office as governor. After about two years, he launched Operation Kpochapu II. This helped the state in its drive to create a socially stable economy. It also helped the state in attracting foreign investments into Anambra. That explained why in less than one year of the inception the Obiano administration, the state became a hub for investments. In Anambra State, we could see people coming to invest in the areas people never invested before – the agric sector.

For instance, if you looked at the area of rice production, before this government, Anambra used to produce about 85,000 metric tons of rice. As of today, the state has been able to hit about 430,000 metric tons in rice production, and the state is also targeting 520,000 metric tons of rice production before this administration winds up. Anybody in Anambra State, who is still buying foreign rice is definitely wasting his money because Anambra has so many species of locally developed rice. We also encourage private farmers like Willow Farms. It is one of the biggest farms in the South-East. All these are things that have never existed. Again, the Anambra State Passenger and Cargo Airport is another achievement of this government. It is tied to the big decision of making the state a destination for business. This government saw that our people are well traveled.

We travel to Indonesia, China and other parts of the world in order to sustain our businesses. Anambra people bring in goods from a port in Lagos, plus the cost of haulage and that of moving goods all the way from Lagos to the South-East, with over 60 military and police checkpoints.

So, that is the biggest advantage we shall gain from having the airport. The biggest day in the life of the Obiano administration will be the day an aircraft will leave China and land at the Passenger and Cargo Airport in Umueri. Officially, we hope to commission the airport before the end of July.

We have done a successful test-run, and the whole world has seen that the airport is of international standard. That airport, beyond bringing passengers, is more of a commercial venture that will complement the Onitsha Main Market and other major markets in the state. The airport will also open up Anambra to a lot of foreign interests.

The governor has also made great impact in the area of road construction. Works are halted at some sites because a construction company which is deeply involved in the roads construction is also deeply involved in the construction of the airport. Now that the work is easing off, the contractors will definitely go back to sites. Obiano’s government might not have done popular roads but lots of roads were done in rural areas. For instance, there are people in this state that have never seen tarred roads. In the vision of this administration, it started developing these areas that had never in their lives seen tarred roads. These are agrarian communities.

