‘Why Appeal Court set aside judgment voiding section 84(12) of Electoral Act’

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, yesterday, vacated the judgment of a Federal High Court, Umuahia, Abia State, which voided the provision of section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022. The appellate court, in a unanimous decision by a three-man panel of judges, led by Justice Hamma Akawu Barka, hinged its judgment on the ground that theHighCourtactedwithout jurisdiction.

The Court further held that the plaintiff, Nduka Edede, lacked the locus standi to institute the action. Accordingtotheappellate court, Edede failed to establish any cause of action that warranted him to approach the court on the issue, noting that the plaintiff was unable to prove how he was directly affected by that section of the newly-amended Electoral Act.

The Court consequently struck out the suit marked: FHC/UM/CS/26/2022, which Edede filed before the Umuahia court. However, while determining the appeal on merit, the court held that the said provision of the electoral law was unconstitutional because it is in breach of Section 42(1) (a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, stressing that the section denied a class of Nigerian citizens their right to participate in election. The judgment of the court was sequel to an appeal marked: CA/ OW/87/2022, which was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The New Telegraph recalls that the High Court in Umuahia, had in March, struck out section 84(12) of the Electoral Act 2022 and ordered that it should be deleted by the Attorney- General of the Federation for being inconsistent with the Constitution. Barely 24 hours after the judgment was delivered, the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), announced his decision to immediately comply with the court order.

President Muhammadu Buhari had before he signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2022 into law, also expressed his reservations with that portion of the electoral law, which he described as discriminatory. Specifically, section 84(12) of the Act made it mandatory that political office holders must firstly resign from office, before they could vie for any elective position. It reads: “No political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

