Why arabic inscriptions on naira notes can’t be removed – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the arabic inscriptions on the country’s currencies neither threatened the secular statehood of the nation nor violated the Constitution. The apex bank said every design and inscription was finalised with the approval of relevant government bodies.

These explanations formed part of CBN’s counter affidavit to a suit filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos, in which he contended that having arabic inscriptions on the naira notes portrays Nigeria as an Islamic state, contrary to the country’s constitutional status of a secular state.

In the counter-affidavit deposed to by one, Abiola Lawal, the apex bank argued that the ‘Ajami inscriptions’ on some of the country’s currencies do not connote any religious statements or Arabian alignment. It added that the “Ajami inscriptions” on the naira notes dated back to the colonial era “and they do not imply that Arabic is an official language in Nigeria.

The apex bank further argued that discarding the inscriptions for new notes would cost tax-paying Nigerians and Federal Government huge sum of money.

CBN said: “The inscriptions on the country’s currencies do not and at no time have they threatened the secular statehood of the nation nor have they violated the Constitution of Nigeria, as every design and inscription was finalised with the approval of the relevant government bodies.

“The naira notes retained the inscriptions with Ajami since 1973 when the name of the Nigerian currency was changed to naira from pounds. The Ajami was inscribed on the country’s currency by the colonialists to aid those without Western education in certain parts of the country, who, back then, constituted a larger part of the populace. The Ajami is not a symbol or mark of Islam but an inscription to aid the populace uneducated in Western education in ease of trade.”

The CBN urged the court to dismiss the suit.

On his part, Omirhobo, had argued that CBN’s continuous use of the inscriptions violates Sections 10 and 55 of the Constitution, which make the country a secular state. He wants the court to restrain the CBN from “further approving, printing and issuing naira notes with Arabic inscriptions, bearing in mind that Nigeria is a secular state.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

