Business

Why arabic inscriptions on naira notes can’t be removed – CBN

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has disclosed that the arabic inscriptions on the country’s currencies neither threatened the secular statehood of the nation nor violated the Constitution. The apex bank said every design and inscription was finalised with the approval of relevant government bodies.
These explanations formed part of CBN’s counter affidavit to a suit filed by a Lagos-based lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos, in which he contended that having arabic inscriptions on the naira notes portrays Nigeria as an Islamic state, contrary to the country’s constitutional status of a secular state.
In the counter-affidavit deposed to by one, Abiola Lawal, the apex bank argued that the ‘Ajami inscriptions’ on some of the country’s currencies do not connote any religious statements or Arabian alignment. It added that the “Ajami inscriptions” on the naira notes dated back to the colonial era “and they do not imply that Arabic is an official language in Nigeria.
The apex bank further argued that discarding the inscriptions for new notes would cost tax-paying Nigerians and Federal Government huge sum of money.
CBN said: “The inscriptions on the country’s currencies do not and at no time have they threatened the secular statehood of the nation nor have they violated the Constitution of Nigeria, as every design and inscription was finalised with the approval of the relevant government bodies.
“The naira notes retained the inscriptions with Ajami since 1973 when the name of the Nigerian currency was changed to naira from pounds. The Ajami was inscribed on the country’s currency by the colonialists to aid those without Western education in certain parts of the country, who, back then, constituted a larger part of the populace. The Ajami is not a symbol or mark of Islam but an inscription to aid the populace uneducated in Western education in ease of trade.”
The CBN urged the court to dismiss the suit.
On his part, Omirhobo, had argued that CBN’s continuous use of the inscriptions violates Sections 10 and 55 of the Constitution, which make the country a secular state. He wants the court to restrain the CBN from “further approving, printing and issuing naira notes with Arabic inscriptions, bearing in mind that Nigeria is a secular state.”
No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Flooding: Farmers raise the alarm over imminent food shortage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

Farmers nationwide have expressed palpable fears that the on going flash floods in many parts of the country may affect their agricultural activities leading to imminent food shortage. Speaking on behalf of the farmers, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN),  Arc Kabir Ibrahim on Monday in a statement, stated that the flash […]
Business

Global warming: Ariston water heater challenge makes debut

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

In order to bring sustainable comfort, even where it seems impossible, a firm of thermo group has premiered its global campaign ‘The Ariston Comfort Challenge’ in Nigeria   The challenge focuses on ensuring thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial and industrial spaces could reach anywhere in the world. According to the Director, Central Africa, Ariston […]
Business

Verve, partner to boost global online payments

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Leading payment technology company and card scheme on the continent, Verve, yesterday announced a partnership with dLocal, a leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, enabling the company add Verve’s 47 million cards and tokens on its payment platform.   According to a press release, with the partnership in place, dLocal’s 450+ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: