Why are we in Christ?

There is always a reason why people taken action to achieve one purpose or the other.

Based on this understanding there must be reason{s} why we as Christians are in Christ.

Or rephrased in a more simplistic way; why do we go to church. A sincere answer to this question will go a long way in refocusing our heavenly race.

The Bible puts it thus in 1st Corinthians 15:19, “If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable

The entire chapter is talking about resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, and there is expectation and strong believe that we all who are in him will one day rise from the dead and enter into eternal life with Christ.

The people who are dead prior to the rapture will rise while the living will all be transformed and lifted up to meet Christ in the air.

The Bible makes it clear in 1st Thessalonians 4:15-17, “For this we say unto you by the word of the Lord, that we which are alive and remain unto the coming of the Lord shall not prevent them which are asleep.

For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.” We are in Christ Jesus for the salvation of our souls.

Our faith in God is that the dead in Christ will rise from when the trumpet shall sound all the Christians who lived their lives in accordance with the will of God and the standard he set will meet Christ in the air and from there continue to be with him and enter into eternal life.

All the efforts any man should be making while living on this present earth must be to live above sins. It is sin that will separate any man from God and prevent such person from making heaven.

Why our Lord Jesus Christ was in his earthly ministry, he told the disciples he was going to prepare a place for them in heaven. In John14:1-3 “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me.

In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.

3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”

As our Lord Jesus Christ has promised in this scripture, he has gone to heaven to prepare a place for the people who are obedient to the word of God. The people living their lives according to the word of God are the children of God.

They are the people who are in Christ. They are the people Christ is coming back to take after preparing a place for them. This is our hope in Christ. It is rather unfortunate, many people are in the church, claiming to be in Christ but all for miracles, they are interested only in the things of the world.

Many will go to church services for showcasing the latest fashionable attire they have acquired.

The people in this category may be doing the work of God, may even receive the blessing of God yet they have not repented, such people can do anything to ensure they are in the position of leadership.

They are not thinking of heaven but things of the world. These people are canal men in spiritual project. It is therefore very important people in this category retrace their steps, repent and come back to God so that their labour in the vineyard of God will help them make heaven. God is calling every man to come back to him.

