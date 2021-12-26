Metro & Crime

Why Assembly declared lawmaker’s seat vacant – Imo Speaker

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The Imo State House of Assembly, having sacked Mr. Tochukwu Okereke, member representing Ngor Okpala State Constituency for absconding from duty, has further explained why the seat was declared vacant.

The Assembly noted that Okereke is not challenged by ill health or any debilitating encumbrance but is living hale and hearty in Abuja while abdicating his legislative duties in Imo State.

In 2019, Okereke was reported to have made 49 appearances in the House and in 2020, he attended plenary only 14 times. And for 2021, he made no appearance up to the time he was sent packing from the House.

Giving further clarification to the sack of Okereke, the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly through his media aide, Ifeanyi Onyeka, said:

“Again, the declaration of the seat of the Honorable Member for Ngor Okpala vacant by the House is a purely constitutional issue in respect of which the Speaker had no discretion to exercise to the contrary.

“Following a motion moved by the member representing Ideato South, the House went into full debate on the merits of the motion calling for the declaration of the seat vacant owing to the fact that the former Member had barely caused appearance at plenary since Chief Emeka Ihedioha left office as Governor of Imo State. The motion which caused the Speaker to pause proceedings for about 10 minutes as he called on the Clerk to produce records evidencing the habitual absenteeism of the former member, was resolved in favour of the Constitution as it gained the vote of the members of the House.

“It is therefore expedient to emphasize that: Sec 109(1)(f) which provides that the seat of a Member shall be declared vacant if ‘without just cause he is absent from meetings of the House of Assembly for a period amounting in the aggregate to more than one-third of the total number of days during which the House meets in any one year’ is sacrosanct and does not offer any room for sentiment. The actions of the Member amounted to a gross denial of the good people of Ngor Okpala representation which the constitution frowns at.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

US shooting leaves 1 dead, 11 wounded

Posted on Author Reporter

  One man is dead and 11 people suffered non-life-threatening wounds in a shooting in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday. Minneapolis police had first said 10 people had been shot with “various severity levels of injuries,” but revised their total upward in a tweet posted just after 3 a.m. The man died at the hospital, not […]
Metro & Crime

Innovate4Africa set to organise creativity challenge in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onybe,Yenagoa In order to bring out their innovation ideas and encourage the youths of the Niger Delta, a creative challenge known as ‘CATCH’ was officially launched in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, on Friday. Speaking at the official launch of the programme, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company’s (sponsor of the challenge) Managing […]
Metro & Crime

Council Chair, driver kidnapped in Oyo community, N200m ransom demanded

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

…We are on their trail, Police   The Chairman, Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Comrade Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, has been kidnapped. According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Adeleke was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday evening along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road while on his way to Ibadan for a scheduled meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde which was to hold […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica