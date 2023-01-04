Why Atiku insists on wealth creation as panacea to poverty eradication –Suleiman

Assistant Director of Administration for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council and National Convener Atiku Ne Zabin Mu A’ 2023, Amb. Halima Suleiman, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has identified wealth creation as a solution to the problem of poverty in the country According to Suleiman, Atiku’s position followed the recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which claimed that 133 million Nigerians are within the poverty bracket due to their inability to access basic social infrastructure that can aid wellbeing and economic growth.

According to her, the former vice-president of Nigeria believes that poverty alleviation is not sustainable in Nigeria, describing it as a temporal measure to feeding the hungry.

He added that despite several such white elephant schemes by the government of the day, there has hardly been any positive result because such programmes have become avenues for self-enrichment. Suleiman in statement noted that there is no excuse for Nigeria to top the ranks of the poorest countries in the world.

She stated that it is indeed shameful as countries like Rwanda, which barely have five per cent of Nigeria’s resources, including manpower, is reducing its number of poor people. She said the Wazirin Adamawa blamed Nigeria’s dwindling resources on government spending what it barely has to sustain rather than investing, noting that although investment opportunities are infinite, the government is blinded by the flow of oil money.

The statement read in part: “Poverty is spreading like wildfire in Nigeria, and the simple reason is that we have failed to recognise that feeding a man with fish is not sustainable but teaching him to fish and equipping him to fish not only sustains him but also has a positive ripple effect that affects his society and this one of my creeds.

“I believe that poverty alleviation is not sustainable as it is just a temporary measure to feed the hungry, and come to think of it, when you feed a hungry person today, who has no other means of eating tomorrow, when tomorrow comes and he is hungry, what do you do? You feed him again and again until you run out of resources yourself.

This phenomenon continues to play out in Nigeria and has been one of the contributing factors to Nigeria’s dwindling reserves.” Advocating wealth creation, Atiku noted that the ‘YOU-WIN’ initiative by the PDP-led administration remains the most sustainable because it was targeted at directly empowering Nigerians to be self-reliant thereby producing many entrepreneurs with the result visible for all to see.

He added that nations like India reduced poverty by creating opportunities for their people, which in turn revamped the country’s economy. He noted that Nigeria having a similar background can achieve the same in development if the principles are followed.

Explaining his position on the privitazation of NNPC, Atiku maintained that it is the only way forward, stating that despite being described as selfish by the ruling party, it eventually followed through with his position.

On the setting up and ownership of a national airline, Atiku opined that every Nigerian ought to have been allowed to participate in the process, noting that it would be a thing of pride to see that the airline is owned by Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...