Why Atiku is Visiting US

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Thursday arrived Washington DC, United States on a working visit.

The visit will afford the PDP presidential candidate the opportunity of high-level engagements aimed at setting the pace for building an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

According to the statement, Atiku will be in the US for a week-long engagement that will opportune the frontline presidential candidate share his vision for Nigeria with US business communities and young Nigerian professionals in North America.

The delegation of the former Vice President comprise senior members of the PDP presidential campaign council, personal aides and other members of the PDP.

Those in the official delegation include the Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, among others.

Signed:
Paul Ibe
Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar
Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.
Abuja
28th October, 2022.

 

Our Reporters

