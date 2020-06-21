‘Why Awgu zone should produce Enugu’s next governor’

“T

he point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.” -Garry Kasparov.

There is no doubt that the phrase “zoning arrangement” in Enugu State has become a tradition that has been deceitfully planted in the mind of Ndi Enugu without concrete evidence to back it up.

I’m not in any way doubting that people have been bandying the phrase ‘zoning arrangement’ in Enugu but at this point I want to demand a harmless answers to the questions below assuming there was a zoning arrangement principle in Enugu State in 1999:

Can we (Ndi Enugu) be briefed about the zoning arrangement meeting? Where was the zoning arrangement meeting held in 1999? Who are this Enugu elders/ political actors involved in the zoning arrangement meeting and discussion?

If we get answers to the above questions, then Ndi Enugu will set up a committee that will pay the political actors a visit for briefing, thank God that most of the 1999 political actors are still alive and healthy.

This is because I have personally discovered that those who are propagating zoning in Enugu State haven’t been able to name those in the meeting and the venue where it held.

According to their zoning sermon, they claimed that governorship position will be rotating between the three senatorial districts in Enugu State and I ask: What happened to the four cultural groups in Enugu State which include: Nsukka Cultural group, Agbaja Cultural group, Nkanu Cultural group and Greater Awgu Cultural group?

Historically, HE. Okwesilieze Nwodo and HE. Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi are from Nsukka Cultural group, HE Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo and HE. Chimaroke Nnamani are from Nkanu Cultural group, HE. CC Onoh and HE. Sullivan Chime are from Agbaja Cultural group. What happened to Ndi Awgu (Greater Awgu) Cultural group? Are they not part of Enugu State or are they not fit to produce a governor of Enugu State?

If Agbaja and Ndi Awgu cultural groups are lumped into one senatorial zone, that does not vitiate their specific cultural identities; there are four cultural groups in Enugu state and this is verifiable fact that cannot be denied.

The politics of South-East has been dominated by these cultural groups why will the state’s case be different? Is it because Ndi Awgu is involved and nobody is talking about cultural groups?

Let me remind them that in 2003, when HE. Chimaroke Nnamani was seeking for his second tenure in office, Dr. Godsmark Ugwu, Hon. Fidel Ayogu, Chief Peter Okonkwo amongst others from Nsukka senatorial zone contested the election against Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani.

During 2007, Hon. Fidel Ayogu, Chief Okechukwu Itanyi and Chief Okey Ezea and others contested the governorship election against Barr. Sullivan Chime from Agbaja Cultural Group.

In 2011, when Barr. Chime sought for a second tenure in office, notable Nsukka politicians like Chief. Ikeje Asogwa, Dr. Dan Shere and Chief Okey Ezea contested.

Also in 2015 governorship poll, Sen. Ayogu Eze, Professor Onyeke O. Onyeke, Hon. Eugene Odo, Hon. Chinedu Onu from Nsukka Cultural group and Engr. Anayo Onwuegbu from Ndi Awgu cultural group also contested against Rt. Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who later won the election. Similarly, the 2019 general elections also has its own events.

If there was a zoning arrangement as they claimed, why do people of Nsukka cultural group always contest for governorship?

During 2019 election, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo from Agbaja Cultural Group was selected for deputy governor position, same group that produced an outgoing governor, Barr. Chime. What happened to Ndi Awgu? Can’t we produce deputy governor also?

Nsukka cultural group has produced two governors, Agbaja cultural group has produced two, Nkanu cultural group has also produced two, Awgu cultural group has produced none. It’s time for Ndi Awgu to produce governor. Justice demands that Ndi Awgu should be giving chance to produce governor of Enugu State come 2023 so we can all live in peace, it’s totally unfair for anybody outside Ndi Awgu to talk about contesting for governor come 2023.

Or should Ndi Awgu begin to seek for our own state? All the cabinet ministers Enugu has produced since 1999 till date nobody ever considered Onye Awgu fit enough to be nominated for minister! How long will this injustice continue?

If at all there was a ‘gentle man’s’ zoning arrangement, it must be equitable and justified for equal representation.

For us to truly talk about equity, fairness, unity and good conscience in Enugu State, Ndi Awgu should be giving chance to produce governor come 2023.

This brings to mind the recent campaign of calumny being sponsored and levied against prominent Greater Awgu politicians, notably former Deputy Senate President, Prof. Ike Ekweremadu. This came so previously even when Ekweremadu, who currently represents Enugu West Senatorial District, has not told anybody that he was contestant 2023 governorship election in the state. Assuming, he wants to contest, is it not his inalienable right to do so, given the examples highlighted above where people from Nsukka cultural zone and other cultural zones contested every governoship election from 1999 till date? Or are they afraid of Ikeoha’s intimidating political credentials?

Let it be known to those championing the dirty campaign against Ekweremadu, including some misguided (and sponsored) elements from Greater Awgu that they what is written is written and what will be, will be. As mere mortals, our prayer always should be that the will of God be done in our lives. It should therefore be clear in their mind that they are wasting their time because no amount of such misguided and ill-informed dirty campaign will stop any son of Ndi Awgu who wishes to exercise his political right from doing so.

•Cmr. Akpa Francis writes from Awgu, Enugu State.

