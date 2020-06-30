Why banditry will persist in Niger, by CP

The incessant banditry attacks that have claimed innocent lives and rendered many homeless in Niger State, has been blamed on the bad terrain and poor/no communication network in parts of the state.

The Commisoner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman, who disclosed this, also said apart from banditry, which has persisted in parts of the state, the Police are also faced with rape, cattle rustling and armed robbery challenges.

Last month, the Convener, Niger Accountability Group and State Coordinator, National Day of Mourning (NDOM), Mathew Oladele told journalists that over 90 persons have lost their lives to various vices in the first quarter of this year alone.

According to Oladele: “Between 2018 and now, we have recorded deaths in couples of hundreds of Nigerlites to violent killings across the state; with the first quarter of 2020 alone have recorded 90 deaths. Yet, without much ado from government.”

But Adamu Usman, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday at the premises of the Niger State House of Assembly, after a closed door section with legislators who invited him to explain why bandits have continued to hold away in the state especially in the Niger East Senatorial zone, which has become the epic center of bandits attacks, said: “The bad terrain in most parts of the state is a major challenge”.

It should be noted that the lawmakers worried by the incessant and declining state of insecurity, had invited the COMPOL, the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, Director, State Security Services and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to appear before them to explain why this was so.

