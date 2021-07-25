News Top Stories

Why ‘bandits’ shot down NAF jet fighter –Col Nyiam

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Super Tucano jets won’t resolve all challenges

 

A security expert and analyst, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) has attributed the recent downing of a Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet by terrorists on the age of the aircraft and the inadequacies of fighting an unconventional warfare without accompanying modern technological devices that could aid the quick detection of enemy positions from the skies.

 

Nyiam, one of the key actors in the April 1990 aborted Gideon Orkar military coup, disclosed that the jet fighter involved in the air mishap had been in use for over thirty years.

 

 

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Nyiam postulated that it was possible that the aged Alhpa Jet lacked a laser- guided capability and the pilot may have flown low to carry out a successful dive bombing, a field craft technique that may have rendered the old military aircraft vulnerable to small arms fire.

 

“It’s also possible that Flt Lt Abayomi Dairo may have been coming low to confirm that his target is not civilians. This is why he deserves our commendation. “It may be inferred from all stated so far that the Alpha Jet aircraft didn’t come under the more dangerous surface to air missiles (SAMs) attacks, which is a much more sophisticated threat,” Nyam said.

On the Super Tucano military aircraft just received from the United States, Nyiam made it clear that the new aircraft would not be the all and all airborne military asset required for the counter insurgency war. “What, in my humble opinion is needed to combat the kind of unconventional armed forces is helicopter gunships.

 

For example, Mi 17 or 24 or 32, Airborne platform, such as “Aerostat” to act as the nucleus of the required tactical deployment. “The use of first responders from the locals of area of military operations are essential. It’s through this type of combined tactical operations that real-time intelligence can be provided, thus making it easier to direct air and ground forces operations,” the expert said.

 

An Alpha Jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), crashed on Sunday, July 18, after a fierce attack by terrorists operating in the North West region of the country.

The fighter Jet was returning from an interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states, when it came under intense enemy fire. Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed that the pilot of the aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, successfully “ejected” to safety.

 

According to Gabkwet, the crash site has since been located, including the parachute, which facilitated the pilot’s ejection.

 

The United States government had sometime last year, alerted Nigeria of an emerging alliance between Boko Haram and other international terrorists organisations.

 

In a report released in May 2020, the US warned that Boko Haram had begun working closely with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) while Al Qaeda had reportedly started making inroads into the country.

 

In their usual manner of handling such intelligence, the Federal Government of Nigeria dismissed the warning as mere propaganda, fabricated by foreign interests and amplified by doomsday prophets in the opposition party in the country.

 

However, it is becoming evident that the so-called bandits operating in the North West and North Central regions are part and parcel of the terror cocktail being served on Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FGC’s abduction: USOSA seeks state of emergency on security

Posted on Author Reporter

  …seeks safe rescue, return of students, staff Kayode Olanrewaju Old students of the 104 Unity Schools in the country, under the aegis of Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) have condemned the abduction of students and teachers of the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State by armed bandits in the morning of Thursday. […]
News

India congratulates Nigeria on 60th independence anniversary

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says engagements deep, multidimensional India yesterday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary. According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a letter delivered by the High Commission of India in Nigeria from the Honorable […]
News

Alleged N1.3bn fraud: EFCC grills six Oyo Assembly officials

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Ibadan zonal office the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have quizzed six officials of the Oyo State House of Assembly, over a case of alleged conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, and abuse of office to the tune of N1.3 billion. Highly-placed sources at the commission, who spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica