‘Why Benue is underdeveloped’

In this interview with CEPHAS IORHEMEN, Simon Imobo-Tswam, a veteran journalist, is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Executive Writers Limited and immediate-past Head of Corporate Communications at NEPZA gives insight into his publications and shares his perspectives on why Benue is under-developed

On December 10, you would be launching your two books: Benue Frames of Honour 2020 and Benue Year-Book 2020 & Yellow Pages. Can you tell us more about the books?

First of all, Benue Year-Book 2020 & Yellow Pages showcases all that is best or positive about Benue: the government, the people, places and events. And it is also a Diary and Yellow Pages.

The book is the first of its kind in Benue. The second book, Benue Frames of Honour 2020, on the other hand, celebrates deserving Benue sons and daughters who have made (and continue to make) impact in the public space – be it here at Home or in the Diaspora. It is not the usual Who’s Who enterprise, so, we have called it: Benue Frames of Honour.

What’s the difference?

The traditional Who’s Who merely celebrates CVs, and the longer the CV, the better. It focuses on public office, but we are different. We have nothing against long CVs, but they don’t impress or intimidate us-our focus is the social content of the long CVs. And this is why we rejected some CVs or entries.

So, what informed your decision to publish the books and how would they impact on the Benue populace?

First of all, it is our small way of helping to rebrand Benue, and market her to critical stakeholders, both in Nigeria and even beyond. Second, we believe that the Benue story has not really been told. And, what is worse, it is not being told even today.

So, we want to tell our story, in our mother- tongue; we want to write our own history, if possible, with our native flavour; we want to condense their indelible contributions to national development and preserve same for posterity. To this extent, the Who’s Who is contemporary.

However, because Nigeria seems to have conveniently forgotten our heroes who have laboured and passed on; we have also used this Who’s Who compendium to raise a literary or historical monument to their memories.

So, there is a posthumous section for our departed heroes and heroines: the Joseph Tarkas, the Amb. Edwin Ogbus, the Aper Akus, the Edwin Obes and others like Brig. E.E Ikwue who is still alive.

In 2021, if God keeps us alive, we would be doing a commemorative compendium exclusively dedicated to these legends. The impact is the stirring of a community spirit and the triggering of a community buy-in.

Looking at the array of personalities paraded in the books, Benue is expected to have progressed far beyond its present position. What, in your opinion, is responsible for the hiatus?

I do not think I am the right person to answer this question-being that I am not a development expert, but let me venture an opinion. To my understanding as a student of history and observer of politics, there are many factors responsible for Benue’s slow pace of development. First, what development model has been operational in the state?

Second, there is the issue of vision, and that of the accompanying political will. Number four would be the operational milieu. You know, Benue is said to be a Northern state, so it is worth interrogating if she’s been looking too fixatedly on the other Northern states? Don’t forget that environment is a powerful influence.

Benue also needs to re-assess her leadership recruitment processes. Do our leadership failings mirror or reflect our followership baggage? Federal presence is also an enabler of development. Look around and tell me the federal presence here that can cumulatively trigger development. Look at the roads’ infrastructure.

Is it the Federal Road that runs from Aliade through Otukpo to Enugu? Is it the Gboko-Ihugh-Tse-Mker-Vandeikya Road or is it the Makurdi-Gboko-Ugbema- Katsina-Ala Road? Even the roads only are enough to deter investors.

Finally, I may invite attention to the issue of power: there is little that any government or determined industrialists can do in this industrial era, in the direction of industrialization without power. For a long time, Benue was not connected to the national grid. And I ask you: Has the situation changed today? So, the answer to Benue’s slow pace of development is in this mix.

What would you give as best way to fast-track development in Benue?

I would ask our leadership, the elite, especially the political elite, to look at the UAE, and zero- in on Dubai, its leading Emirate. Not too long ago, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) itself was a traditional and tribal enclave, with agriculture and fishing as its biggest industries. That is where Benue is now – even though our fishing may not be anything to write home about.

Now, Dubai is neither the biggest of the seven emirates that make up the UAE nor is it the smallest. But it has pulled itself up to become the first among equals.

This is what Benue needs to do. Even though she is a northern state, she must break out of the mold by thinking outside the northern box and looking at other more viable or more functional, development models.

Like this: Like Loading...