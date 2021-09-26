Why Bible Society is unhappy with Christian leaders –Pastor Sanusi

The General Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer of Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi, paid a courtesy call on Daily Telegraph Publishing Company, recently, during which he acquainted the company’s management with the challenges facing Bible work in Nigeria. TAI ANYANWU reports

What is the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) all about?

Sometime in the middle of last month, we surveyed to find out how much people know about what we do at the Bible Society of Nigeria. The result was disastrous. Fine, we noted that some said they know us.

But the result of that exercise is that only 20 per cent know the BSN and out of that 20, it’s only two per cent who know what Bible Society is all about. Some people said are you not Gideon International?

Some said Bible societies sell Bible. They said that is what they know about Bible Society. That is very very wrong; because if BSN is actually to sell the Bible, then nobody on this table will be able to buy a Bible. So it is paramount for us to let the media make the people understand what Bible Society is all about.

Could you tell us more about BSN?

BSN was established in Nigeria in 1966 for Bible work. Before then Bible work had been going on in Nigeria but not by Nigerians. The first Bible office started in 1806, in Abeokuta and that was under the influence of the British and Foreign Bible Societies.

They came to Nigeria; they intended to ensure that the African continent has access to the gospel of Christ; by translating the Bible into every known local language. That is why the very first complete Bible in Nigeria is Efik Bible. It was published in 1868.

Some people mistakenly say it was done by Ajayi Crowder. No. The first book of the Bible that was done is actually in Yoruba, which is the book of Roman. It was done in 1850. When you talk of the first complete Bible in any Nigerian language it is Efik Bible, done in 1868. It was not until 1884 before we had complete Yoruba Bible. In 1906, we had Igbo Bible and in 1932, we had Hausa Bible.

So the challenge is that we look at 1806 when the Europeans came and 1868 when we were able to produce the first local language Bible that was 60 year. Up till now, the story has not changed much because the first assignment of every Bible Society is to translate the Bible from the original language of the Bible Greek, Hebrew, and Aramaic to local languages.

Our case might have been like our brothers in Islam where if I want to know what the Quran says I have to go to a special school to learn Arabic and be able to interpret the Quran. The Christian faith felt it is better people have the Bible in their local languages.

So we can have interpreters and that way people can have access to the gospel of Christ. Bible Society exists in over 200 countries. We have an umbrella body called United Bible Society and we have our respective missions.

BSN has the responsibility to translate the Bible into Nigerian local languages, Ghana Bible Society translates the Bible into Ghanaian local languages. I remember in 2018, we completed Okirika and Kalabari Language Bible. The Okirika Bible lasted 40 years and the Kalabari Bible translation lasted for 50 years.

So why did it take that long to translate the Bible into a local language?

One of the key reasons is the cost of translation and the other is the translator. For you to translate the Bible into one local language, you need a minimum of three graduates and of course speakers of that language. Graduates that understand the English Language and are grounded in the local language.

Because of the nature of Bible Society, somebody wants to work and he wants a big salary. So if today he starts translating the Bible eventually he gets a call, for instance, New Telegraph calls him and says you are a very brilliant child, what are you doing in Bible Society? come over we will pay a very good salary. He now leaves the job and joins New Telegraph.

So he abandons that work. By the time you are bringing another translator on board, he must start the translation all over again. So those are the challenges we are faced with. But on the average, with the advent of computers and what have you, we project 12 years as a United Bible Society.

What about Nigeria? Now we have 500 languages in Nigeria. As of today, the BSN has succeeded in translating the Bible into 26 Nigerian languages. Apart from the four, we produced initially, we have Kalabari, Okirika, Egu, Edolagbo, Mombasa, Futulde, Igede, Idoma, Igala, etc.

Now with the advent of computers and software to help in the transition, we do. it in 12 years. If we do it in twelve years, definitely we will spend not less than N100 million. With Nigeria’s challenges now we will be talking about more. We were able to do one very unique translation.

That is Okun Bible in Kogi State. We started that project in 2016 and completed it in March this year taking about five years. And that was because the speakers of the language were very enthusiastic about it. One of the indigenes built a Bible Translation Centre in Kogi State. One of them chose to be paying the salaries of the translators.

So we put it together and because there was already a Yoruba translation to help the translator to be able to easily compare, we were able to make it faster. Within the five years, we spent about N80 million to do that Bible. The full Bible is not yet in production.

We just did only the New Testament. But the translation is completed. After the translation, there are still other things you need to do before it comes to PDF for you to now say you are ready to produce.

Normal translation has to go through proofreading, typesetting, go to PDF, and all that before printing. So because of cost involvement then the attitude of our people. For instance, some people will say ‘ shebi you have English Bible on your phone or the Bible in the English Language? While do you bother yourself about it?’

But it’s just unfortunate that in this part of the world we don’t value our language. The belief of people out there is that if you have a language that is not written down that language will soon die and many languages are dying.

Now when you translate the Bible into a local language, you are not just writing the Bible in that language you are also trying to preserve the culture and the language of the people. We don’t just translate we also engage in literacy projects so that if we start the translation we also make partners with churches and ensure that we set up literacy classes.

Thanks to some state governors like the governor of Delta State who made it possible for BSN to set up literacy classes in school and every local government in different parts of the states.

Beyond translation, is the BSN engaged in others activities?

Apart from translation into physical copies, we also translate into Nigerian sign language because according to statistics we have over one million Nigerians who are deaf and dumb.

And we appreciate the government because it has seen that these are part of the society so you see when you watch programmes on television you see them signing for them.

A complete Bible will be translated into Nigerian Sign language and if it costs us N80,000,000 to produce a regular Bible in Sign language will cost four or five times more. But currently what we started doing is to do all the Bible stories. About 155 Bible stories have been done.

So in their community that is what we do because they have their church. After translation, we do publishing. We don’t publish Bible in Africa. No country in Africa has a printing press that can publish the Bible in the whole of Africa because of the nature of the paper.

How supportive have our Christian leaders been to the work of BSN?

To conclude, I am still not happy with Nigerian Christians and Nigerian Church leaders. BSN should be a rallying point for every Christian because if you call yourself a pastor, you are a pastor because of the Bible.

If you call yourself a Christian, you are Christian because of the Bible. But this same Bible that makes you know God, know Jesus, become a pastor, become a Bishop, the body that makes the Bible available is neglected.

We have an office in Apapa which was inherited in 1966 from the Britons, very small then, we added a little to it in the plots of land. As our staff strength grew to about 200 staff across the nation, that Apapa office became too small to accommodate the Bible House. Coupled with port congestion, one can leave the house as early as 5 am and get to the office at midnight. Sometimes staff had to trek from the stadium to Apapa, so we had to relocate. We rented a space in Adebowale House at Palm Groove.

One day rain fell and it was embarrassing that BSN where we doing Bible work it was like we where inside the rain. I am not surprised. Nigerian Christians, if they hear me let them hear; please we need to wake up. In 2017, I was in Abuja at what they call the national Christian Center. Rain was falling there too and it was falling on us.

But if this were to be ‘my church’, will the pastor, the GO would be preaching at the altar and rain is falling on him? Two years ago, I met the CAN President, Pastor Ayokunle, he said that the same problem is still there.

That there was a day the Vice President was fellowshipping there, rain fell and they were using plastic containers to bale water. Nobody cares about that; if it were to be ‘my church’, if I want to build an auditorium worth one hundred billion, I can build.

But that one that united us together none is after it. BSN has been looking for N2.2 billion for the past two years just get another Bible House where can operate from, Bible library, Bible museum, and all essential components, but as I speak now, we have not raised N108 million.

That is bad. We have written to who is who, we have written to church leaders but that is where are after two years. That has been my campaign, we won’t relent because I Sanusi know God can do it.

