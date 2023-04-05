Why Biden Keeps Mum On Trump Legal Battle

The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre has said that President Joe Biden is not concentrating on Donald Trump’s surrender or arraignment, but may catch “part of it” on television.

Jean-Pierre who disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing said Trump’s legal battle is not a top priority for President Biden because he was focused on “the American people.”

Jean-Pierre’s comments came minutes after Trump turned himself in to authorities in the Manhattan district attorney’s office, where he will be booked on criminal charges connected to his alleged role in a hush money payment made to a porn star, Stormy Daniels.

When asked to comment on how President Biden is taking all of this in, Karine said, “We’re not going to comment specifically on the case itself, but, look, the president is going to focus on the American people, like he does every day.

“This is not something that is a focus for him. He is going to focus on things like making sure that we continue to lower prices for the American people.

“Of course, this is playing out on many of the networks here on a daily basis for hours and hours,” Jean-Pierre said. “So, obviously, he will catch part of the news when he has a moment to catch up on the news of the day, but this is not his focus for today.”

