Why blood donation’s good to save humanity, by expert

Posted on Author Blessing Uma Comment(0)

The Executive Secretary, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service (LSBTC), Dr. Osunkomoya Abodunrin, has urged Nigerians to donate blood as it will boost their wellbeing as well. Abodunrin said donating blood benefits both the donor and recipients during a “Voluntary Blood Donation” programme by the Rotaract Club of Gbagada District 9110, Lagos, at Gbagada, General Hospital, Lagos.

He said: “Donors have their blood pressure checked, their weight, the level of the body, if it is adequate or not, also do a viral stream; so once a donation comes up, there will be a check for HIV 1 and 2, Hepatitis B and C, and also a viral stream.” Aside from blood donation, she added: “We’ve been able to detect some people who are experiencing hypertension on the day of donation or sometime just before the donation. “We detect individuals with diabetes mellitus symptoms as well as those with ulcers and a variety of other diseases.”

