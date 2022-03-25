Why Boroffice should not return to N’Assembly, by APC leader

A former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly and leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Victor Olabimtan, has told the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, to forget the idea of returning to the Senate for a record fourth time. Olabimtan, who is the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said the zoning arrangement and equity among the zones that made up Ondo North senatorial district would not allow the third term senator to return to the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

In a letter to the leaders and members of the APC in the senatorial district, Olabimtan, who is from the same district with Boroffice, said equity and altruism is not only in politics, but is also in all strata of life and should prevent the lawmaker from the fourth term in office. According to him, the zoning arrangement in the district made him and other leaders support Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office. The zoning also made him withdraw from the race despite the pressure on him not to do so.

