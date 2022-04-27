Why Buhari couldn’t remove me as Senate President – Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has revealed reasons why President Muhammadu Buhari was unable to remove him in his first tenure, saying it was because he held the National Assembly together without crisis. Saraki made this revelation yesterday when he visited Calabar, Cross River State, when he met with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He hinted that President Buhari did everything to get him out as the Senate President, but was not successful because of the trust and confidence reposed in him by the ma-jority of the senators and members of the House of Representatives. “When I was Senate President, there was nothing that the President did not do to get me out, but I was able to hold the National Assembly together and both Houses were united.”

He told the state delegates that the country needs a President “that is courageous in uniting the country. You cannot lead a country without being able to unite the people.” He added: “2023 is a defining moment because never in the history of this country have we seen the kind of insecurity and unemployment we are seeing now.”

