Why Buhari Don’t Want To Hand Over To Tinubu – Presidency

Following the news reports making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari does not want to hand over to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidency on Friday described the media report as ‘outrageous’ and ‘fake’.

In a statement issued by the presidential aide, Garba Shehu, the Presidency wondered why after campaigning for Tinubu, President Buhari would turn around to say he would not hand over power to him.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday, March 1 declared Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 25 February election.

The President-elect beat 17 others including Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) to emerge the winner.

Both Messrs Atiku and Obi are currently challenging the victory of the APC candidate in court.

Buhari, who will exit power on 29 May upon the completion of his second term in office, is a member of the APC as Tinubu.

Barely two months to the complete handing over to the new government, Sahara reporters report that Buhari had vowed he would not hand over to the former Governor of Lagos State.

Reacting to the media report, the presidency said a committee the president constituted and charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the handing over process by the current administration is currently working.

It further said that the Daura community where Buhari hails from has begun their preparations to receive their son back after eight years in power.

“He, for his part, is eager to return home to enjoy his retirement,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that the transition committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was appointed and inaugurated in February.

The statement reads, “the Presidency wishes to denounce it as outrageous and fake and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it. “How can you vigorously campaign for somebody, vote for him, and then say you won’t hand it over to him? This beggars belief. “The situation of the Sahara Reporters is pretty pathetic since their ownership is politically partisan in today’s politics, in fact, a loser in the presidential election. Instead of talking about issues, they repeatedly sell lies in the hope that people believe them as truth.

