Why Buhari excludes S’East from Supreme Court Justices’ appointment – Bamidele

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has clarified that the recent nomination of eight jurists for appointment as Supreme Court Justices by President Muhammadu Buhari, was in compliance with the provisions of the law.

Bamidele, who made the clarification at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, during the screening session of the nominees, said that no law was breached in the process, stating that the Constitution and the Federal Character principle were observed in the process.

He explained that some of the political zones, which appeared to have suffered marginalization in the appointments already, had certain number of Justices representing them in the Supreme Court.

The lawmaker further claimed that there was no arbitrariness in the way and things were conducted at the institution of the judiciary in the country, stressing that he was making the clarification to assert the integrity of the judiciary as a beacon of democracy.

“For the information of the public who are here, it’s important that I also emphasize that many of you as members of the public; members of the bar, members of the civil society, have shown interest in this screening exercise, and that must be respected.

“I also know that part of the concerns raised when the names were rolled out was that there were some members of the public, some members of the civil society and even some members of other political parties, who had geopolitical interest.

“Some specifically wrote to us, to wonder why out of the eight names sent by Mr. President on the recommendation of National Judicial Council (NJC), three of them were from the North western part of the country; two from North eastern part, one from South western part; two from the South South.

“And based on this comes a very big concern; some said that there was nobody from the South East, and some said why should five people come the North and only three from the South.

“Definitely, if there is any place in this country where you can say that there is no arbitrariness, in the manner of appointment, it’s in the judiciary.

“By the end of screening exercise, and by the time it would have been approved by the rest of our colleagues on the floor of the Senate, if we so recommend, we will be having 20 Justices of the Supreme Court. As we speak, there are 12 Justices of the Supreme Court.

“And what is being done today is more of filling vacancies that are existing. And it’s consistent with our Federal Character principle as well as the relevant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

