Why Buhari should resign -PDP

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to secure the country and should therefore, do the honourable thing and resign as president.

Secondus in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ike Abonyi said Buhari’s statement that the Service Chiefs were not living up to expectations, is an admittance of failure. He stated that as president the bucks stops on his table, noting that President Buhari had continued to ignore all advice’s to chance his Service Chiefs.

The PDP National Chairman lamented that after 67 months in office, the president was unable to find any solution to Nigerian’s security challenges. According to him, what the country needs is a leader with fresh ideas and new vitality, recalling that President Buhari, in 2013 accused former President Goodluck Jonathan of incompetency.

“This competent hand happened to be President Buhari whose five and years in office have left the country comatose in all ramifications. “I find it extremely unacceptable that after the President disregarded all wise counsels to rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness, he is now turning round to admit their failure and blame operatives whom he kept even in their apparent inefficiency,” Secondus stated.

President Buhari had expressed worry over the security situation in some parts of the country. Buhari, who spoke on the release of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State, promised not to betray the trust reposed in him by Nigerians.

“It is our responsibility to secure this country for all the citizens to do their businesses without any problem. “We haven’t achieved that yet, but, we will keep on trying. I’ll continue to be loyal to this country. I have asked for this mandate; I got it, I must not advance any excuse for failing to perform.

“On the issue of insecurity, I’m extremely worried about it, and I hope next year it will be different. “Those among the law enforcement agencies that would remain in charge would be extremely busy,” Buhari had said.

The president, who stated that the efforts of the nation’s security agencies were not good enough, charged the security officials to redouble their efforts in protecting lives and property of the citizens.

