Why Buhari won’t be impeached, by Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the apex legislative assembly will not talk about the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the security situation in the country, which provoked the call from the opposition lawmakers, was being addressed.

Senators, mainly members of the opposition parties, had on July 27, 2022, given President Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address the escalating security challenges in the country or face impeachment.

It is pertinent to note that the duration of the ultimatum has expired since September 7 but nothing has been heard from the aggrieved lawmakers who issued the threat.

However, as the Senate resumed yesterday from its seven weeks annual recess, Senator Kalu, told journalists, who accosted him at the National Assembly, that the opposition lawmakers will no longer talk about the proposed impeachment.

He also argued that, even if the issue was brought up again on the floor of the Senate, it would die naturally, insisting that the proponents would not be able to get the required number for the impeachment of Buhari or the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

“The issue of impeachment is a non-existing issue. Nobody is talking about it. Even if they try, they will fail because we have the numbers to resist it. “There is nothing wrong with a lawmaker coming up with an impeachment threat but will they succeed?

No. So, as far as I am concerned, there is no discussion about Buhari’s impeachment because security has improved. “We have met with the Service Chiefs and some of you were there and can testify that the issue of security has improved and it will keep improving,” Kalu said.

However, Kalu admitted that while the Buhari administration has made successes in some areas, it also failed in certain areas, stressing that it was not for the National Assembly to impeach him at the moment. He said: “President Buhari has done well in some areas and failed in some areas. The impeachment threat is mere gossip. It is not possible. I know that senators were agitating about insecurity.

“You can see that the security situation is improving. Generally, there is a daily improvement in security. We want to see that the tempo is sustained. When the tempo is sustained, no Senator will mention impeachment of the President on the floor of the Senate.”

Making clarification on his earlier support for the Presidency to be zoned to the South East and his support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential poll Bola Tinubu, the legislator said he fought for the number one office to be zoned to the South East but when all the parties failed to do so, he decided to support his party to win the presidential election.

He argued that politics is about party winning elections and not about regional or other considerations, noting that though he was not begrudging anybody contesting for Presidency from the South East; his firm support was for the candidate of the APC.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...