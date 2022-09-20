News

Why Buhari won’t be impeached – Sen. Kalu

Chukwu David, Abuja

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that the apex legislative assembly will not talk about the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that the security situation in the country, which provoked the call from the opposition lawmakers was being addressed.

Senators, mainly members of the opposition parties, had on July 27, 2022, given President Buhari a six-week ultimatum to address the escalating security challenges in the country or face impeachment.

It is pertinent to note that the duration of the ultimatum has expired since September 7 but nothing has been heard from the aggrieved lawmakers who issued the threat.

However, as the Senate resumed Tuesday from its seven weeks annual recess, Senator Kalu, told journalists, who accousted him at the National Assembly, that the opposition lawmakers will no longer talk about the proposed impeachment.

He also argued that, even if the issue was brought up again on the floor of the Senate, it would die naturally, insisting that the proponents would not be able to get the required number for the impeachment of Buhari or the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

“The issue of impeachment is a non-existing issue. Nobody is talking about it. Even if they try, they will fail because we have the numbers to resist it.

“There is nothing wrong with a lawmaker coming up with an impeachment threat but will they succeed? No. So, as far as I am concerned, there is no discussion about Buhari’s impeachment because security has improved.

“We have meet with the Service Chiefs and some of you were there and can testify that the issue of security has improved and it will keep improving,” Kalu said.

 

