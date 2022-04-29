News

Why building collapse remains pervasive, by Architects

The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) yesterday identified lack of engagement of professional architects in the design and approval of building plans as a major cause of building collapse across the country. The architects said charlatans, interlopers and gate crashers have taken over the profession and are now designing and approving buildings in the country, calling on professionals in the sector to rise against quackery in the profession. The architects spoke in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, during their 2022 sympoaect procurement and delivery process in Nigeria.”

In his lecture on the occasion, Assistant Director, Federal Capital Territory Development (FCDA), Abuja, Moses Ajah, lamented the high rate of quackery in the profession, which he said cannot be found in other professional bodies. He noted that sanitising the profession was most critical now that there has been incessant building collapse in the country.

He said: “Why should we not be having building collapse in the country when we put square pegs in round holes and round pegs in square holes? In many towns and state capitals even in Ebonyi State, architects who are the leaders of the building industries are not in building plan approval. Little wonder building collapse is pervasive in our country.

 

