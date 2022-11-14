Business

Why business owners must not miss 2022 Lagos Digital Summit – Adewale Adetona

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The 2022 Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) is days away and the build up to the annual impactful event is already pointing to the huge empowerment awaiting participants this year.

As part of the activities leading to the biggest digital event in Nigeria, the convener of the summit, Adewale Adetona, popularly referred to as iSlimfit, has explained why it is critical for entrepreneurs and business owners not to miss the event.

This year’s edition of the Lagos Digital Summit which is in its 6th year, after it made its debut in 2017, will without doubt be the most worthwhile experience since its inception for Nigerians who own and run businesses. There are many signs that the summit is not going to be like other events, as it is timely in terms of the nation’s economic outlook, as well as the key speakers that have been lined up.

The LDS is targeted at Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, MDAs, corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public. However, interested attendees are required to register on www.lagosdigitalsummit.com before the event.

Adewale Adetona, a tech expert, residing in the United Kingdom, has collaborated with reputable organisations; Mustardels Media, a Lagos-based frontline digital media outfit, in collaboration with Expoze Nigeria, a leading digital media firm, for a most-impactful gathering. The 2022 edition of the free-to-attend summit themed ‘Scaling Businesses Leveraging Digital Technology’, will hold on Friday, 25th November, 2022, at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos by 10:00 am.

The keynote speech at the summit will be delivered by: Tomiwa Aladekomo; CEO of Big Cabal Media. Other speakers and facilitators at the summit include: Nkem Onwudiwe; Founder, Her Network, Tunde Onakoya; Convener, Chess in Slums, Sherif Lanre Akinpelu; Deputy Director, Strategy & Planning at SPV Communication, Onyedikachim Nwankwo; Head of Product Marketing, Flutterwave,  Adebayo Jacobs-Amoo; Founder, MyLibri Books, Dotun Oloyede; Managing Director, Rolad Properties, Chiderah Monde; Curation Desk Lead, Twitter, among others.

In a chat, Adetona, co-founder of Menopays app, a Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform, said that apart from networking, there are other benefits entrepreneurs would be exposed to.

“Lagos Digital Summit is a platform not just for networking, but to help business owners and Tech enthusiasts acquire knowledge and various skills to help them meet their individual and business goals,” iSlimfit assures.

“I am excited and looking forward to hosting everyone at LDS again especially because of the zeal to see entrepreneurs, tech and media enthusiasts take advantage of digital tools to scale their businesses,” Adewale Adetona added.

 

