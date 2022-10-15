Why buying land comes with so much trouble –Lamina

Chief Kamorudeen Lamina, a Real Estate developer in Lagos State, spoke with PATIENCE OGBO on the challenges people encounter buying lands, how to avoid being duped Excerpts…

How can one avoid falling into the wrong hands when prospecting for land?

Anyone who is interested in purchasing land needs to go to those that are genuine; Persons who have physical offices that can be seen and visited as well as registered with the government. Land grabbers are in the bush, they do not have offices.

What are the challenges in the Real Estate sector?

The major challenge is, when after buying a land, there is the problem of different persons coming to challenge the purchase of the land. Family members suing one another for a land sold already by another member of the same family and this takes quite a lot of time to resolve in the court. I have to follow legal means to ensure that I get what I paid for and in a case like that, they start calling me a land grabber and I will tell them that I am not a land grabber. It is this back and forth that affects our business and discourages people from buying land. For instance, I bought plots of land from a head of a family in Iraye community in Ogun State since 2014 and I have not taken possession of the lands because members of the family sued the head of the family who sold the land to me.

In regards to the land you bought at Iraye community, there is an allegation that on September 20 you allegedly led policemen to the community to forcefully take over the land you bought there?

Where I was on September 20 can be verified. I was at Ilaro community in Ogun State for a court matter. I travelled to Ilaro on September 19 with my lawyers and other members of my team. We slept in Ilaro so that we can attend a court proceeding on September 20.

It was on my way back to Lagos that I was informed of the violence in Iraye community. I was not the one that wrote petition to the police. The allegation that I led policemen to the community is false and meant to tarnish my reputation. How can I be at Ilaro community and Iraye community at the same time? Since they are the ones claiming that I came there with the police, they should provide evidence in the form of video recording or photos. The hotel I stayed and the court case I went to attend at Ilaro community are verifiable and evidence that I was far away from Iraye community on the day of the violence.

You said you were informed of the violence at Iraye Community, so what information did you receive?

I arrived Lagos State about 7pm from Ilaro. I went to the Shotubo police station where I saw about 25 police vehicles. I learnt that policemen from the Ogun State Police Command led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police had stormed Iraye community in their numbers to dislodge cultists attacking policemen on duty in that community. These cultists killed one Ariyo on January 19 and the family wrote a petition to the Ogun State Police Command. When policemen went there to investigate, the cultists attacked the policemen and made them to sit on the floor, shot a policeman in the head. They also shot at policemen from STS send there to investigate attacks in that community. The cultists have turned Iraye community to their base. It was due to these attacks, killings and other nefarious activities of the cultists that made the villagers to write a petition to the Ogun State Command which made police to storm the community on September 20.

So why are you being called a land grabber in Iraye land tussle, is it because you were once charged to court for allegedly being a land grabber?

Those linking me with the attacks in Iraye community are my enemies. My arrest and prosecution by the Lagos State government in 2017 over allegation of grabbing 600 plots of land in Mowo Kekere Ifegbuwa family land in Ikorodu were done by my enemies and I was vindicated at the end of the day. Hon. Owolabi L. A in his ruling saw that the allegation against me was not investigated and I paid for the 600 plots of land. His ruling is that I am not a land grabber. I won against those who took me to court. I bought plots of land from the head of a family in Iraye community in 2014, a set of people came that they are also the owners of the land that I bought and I should settle them. The two parties are meeting out of court .I have not been to Iraye in the last five years so how can I be called a land grabber there when in fact, I am yet to take possession of the plots of lands I bought there since 2014. I am not a land grabber.

How long did you spend in prison?

I spent more than five months in prison for mischievously tagged a being land grabber.

Are you going to sue the Lagos State government over the court ruling in your favour?

No, I will not sue the Lagos State government. I have been proven innocent by the court that I bought the plots and I did not grab them. I leave everything to God.

