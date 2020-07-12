Why CAF cancelled 2020 AWCON –Chair

S

ierra Leone Football Association President, Isha Johansen, has revealed that ‘all options were explored’ by CAF before the decision to cancel the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

After three months of football suspension owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the African football governing body announced the scrapping of the 2020 AWCON following its Executive Committee meeting on June 30.

Following the outrage and continental-wide condemnation, the 55-year-old, who doubles as the Chairperson of the CAF Organising Committee for Women’s Football has offered an explanation.

“Women’s football means a lot to CAF and we take pride, not only in the fact that we have women’s football on our calendar but also the fact that we are actually facing these challenges head-on,” Johansen said in an interview with CAFonline.

“We are making great strives to change these narratives. For the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, there were circumstances beyond our control which made it difficult for CAF to organise it and all options were explored but to no avail.”

It would be recalled that the initial host for the championship, Congo actually pulled out of hosting in July 2019, with CAF announcing the expansion of the tournament from eight to 12 teams after 11 editions, starting from 2020 before a record total of 36 entries for the qualification series in December.

With the qualifiers earlier slated for April 2020, the global health crisis forced an indefinite postponement and subsequent cancellation, which the administrator has now offered reasons for.

She added: “For the three main reasons, we did not have an option than to cancel it. Firstly, the withdrawal of Congo meant that we look for a new host.

“The bid was reopened and we received bids from Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. However, both bids lacked the most important support documents which were the letter of support from their respective governments.”

“If you cannot get a letter of support from your government to host countries, it becomes quite complex and problematic in the long run because we cannot organise the competition without the support or guarantee from the host country coming from the government.”

