Sports

Why CAF cancelled 2020 AWCON –Chair

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

S

ierra Leone Football Association President, Isha Johansen, has revealed that ‘all options were explored’ by CAF before the decision to cancel the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

 

 

After three months of football suspension owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the African football governing body announced the scrapping of the 2020 AWCON following its Executive Committee meeting on June 30.

 

 

Following the outrage and continental-wide condemnation, the 55-year-old, who doubles as the Chairperson of the CAF Organising Committee for Women’s Football has offered an explanation.

 

 

“Women’s football means a lot to CAF and we take pride, not only in the fact that we have women’s football on our calendar but also the fact that we are actually facing these challenges head-on,” Johansen said in an interview with CAFonline.

 

 

“We are making great strives to change these narratives. For the 2020 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, there were circumstances beyond our control which made it difficult for CAF to organise it and all options were explored but to no avail.”

 

 

It would be recalled that the initial host for the championship, Congo actually pulled out of hosting in July 2019, with CAF announcing the expansion of the tournament from eight to 12 teams after 11 editions, starting from 2020 before a record total of 36 entries for the qualification series in December.

 

 

With the qualifiers earlier slated for April 2020, the global health crisis forced an indefinite postponement and subsequent cancellation, which the administrator has now offered reasons for.

 

 

She added: “For the three main reasons, we did not have an option than to cancel it. Firstly, the withdrawal of Congo meant that we look for a new host.

 

 

“The bid was reopened and we received bids from Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea. However, both bids lacked the most important support documents which were the letter of support from their respective governments.”

 

 

“If you cannot get a letter of support from your government to host countries, it becomes quite complex and problematic in the long run because we cannot organise the competition without the support or guarantee from the host country coming from the government.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Rodgers: Iheanacho can shoot himself out of Vardy’s shadow

Posted on Author Reporter

  Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers believes Kelechi Iheanacho has the potential to replace Jamie Vardy as the Foxes’ main striker. Iheanacho, 23, has played second fiddle to Vardy since joining Leicester from Manchester City in 2017. The Nigeria international had to wait until December before making his first league appearance for Rodgers’ side this […]
Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.   […]
Sports

COVID-19: NPFL Clubs want 2019/2020 season to end

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

S eventeen out of the 20 clubs competing for honours in the Nigeria Professional Football League have voted that the 2019/2020 season should come to an end amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world.     The decision was reached after a meeting of the representatives of the 17 cubs on Sunday with two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: