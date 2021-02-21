Why CBN ban can’t stop bitcoin trading in Nigeria

Despite the directive issued recently by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ordering banks to close down accounts associated with cryptocurrencies, some Nigerians have vowed to continue to use and trade on it.

This came as there are indications that the directive by the CBN will not be enough to shut down Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market.

Some Nigerian cryptocurrency users expressed displeasure over the CBN directive, saying they plan to continue using cryptocurrencies by using methods that are harder to detect and stop.

“There’s no stopping crypto, it is the future and we won’t let some old fools take our future from us,” one Nigerian bitcoin user who wished to remain anonymous said in any interview. “We’re Nigerians. Using the crypto is a way out of poverty for the youth.”

When crypto wasn’t frowned upon

Nigeria has proven to be a hotspot for cryptocurrency. And apart from available statistics, the validation that came in 2020 alone was enough proof.

The reasons are apparent: tech adoption, predominant young population, high inflation rates, volatile fiat currency, and an underperforming banking sector; made bitcoin very attractive to Nigerian youths.

According to a Quartz report, Nigeria accounts for 25 per cent of the customer base of Paxful—a global P2P crypto platform—and has traded over $566 million in 2020. Local crypto exchange platform numbers also tell the story of a huge adoption.

Moving to ‘peer-to-peer‘

Some users think they can get around the situation by not using centralized exchanges. “Bitcoin is peer-to-peer, meaning that it can be transacted without intermediaries. Your bank may be able to shut down your account but no one can shut down your bitcoin wallet.

This development, while concerning, will not be the end of bitcoin in Nigeria,” said Nigerian Bitcoin Core contributor Tim Akinbo on Twitter. Exchanges such as Binance have been affected because payment partners that store the naira are no longer willing to deal with them due to the directive, putting an indefinite pause on naira deposits to exchanges.

But there’s an alternative: peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, where two users connect directly to each other to trade cryptocurrency. In return for bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, a user might make a bank transfer directly to the other user, or pay that person with cash. Platforms such as Paxful and a Binance’s peer-topeer platform help connect users to other users so they can coordinate these transactions.

“As we all know, peer-to-peer can’t be stopped,” one trader in Nigeria, Lucky Onome told Sunday Telegraph. An anonymous respondent who does mostly informal P2P transactions says, “I am not bothered by this. Before now, I haven’t given my bank the idea that I trade crypto.”

He adds that “taking more caution in descriptions/ narrations during payment” is how he has successfully traded for five years and how he will handle the ban. Despite CBN’s directive, several bitcon traders spoken to by our correspondent say they plan to continue trading on bitcoin via peerto- peer exchanges, and more aired similar conclusions on social media.

“Most people will return to peer-to-peer transactions, some will leverage several alternatives that connect crypto to legacy financial systems, like reloadable Visa or Mastercard. Most will simply use crypto as a choice reserve asset. A lot of activities will also go clandestine, or underground,” said a developer and cryptocurrency educator Chimezie Chuta.

He added that he plans to use “alternative channels” to remain a part of the cryptocurrency community. Crypto exchange bundle made a similar comment in a statement to its customers about moving to “alternative channels” to ensure that they can still buy and sell cryptocurrency.

The email stated that the exchange will provide more information about how this will work in the coming days.

Why CBN banned Crypto

The CBN order for banks to close accounts associated with cryptocurrency is supposed to curb criminal activity and risky investments. In its clarification, it also listed several reasons why it considers cryptocurrencies dangerous and noted that other central banks and international financial institutions have warned against their use.

“They have all made similar pronouncements based on the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend – risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows and criminal activities,” the letter reads.

Stakeholders disagree.

“The fact that the CBN sent out this controversial memo to banks and other financial institutions without giving the industry participants and stakeholders an opportunity of dialogue shows how little they know about the Nigeria blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem,” Chuta said.

He argued that Nigerians should have a choice over what assets they invest in, especially because the value of the naira depreciates over time and users might want to use bitcoin as a hedge against this continuous inflation.

He said many Nigerians are using crypto trading to put themselves through school, thousands of new businesses and jobs are being created by crypto innovation.

“The fact is that this directive was ill-advised, archaic, retrogressive, insensitive, and [smacks] of primitive superstition,” he added. Some users are waiting to see if CBN issues any more rules or clarifications.

“Decentralized systems are hard to ban. But as for me, I’m waiting for more directives and then I can pick my positions,” crypto enthusiast Bayo Adebayo said, adding: “But putting a ban in the first place is very bad. I don’t like Nigeria. If it is to be banned totally, I will find a way to leave this Nigeria.

Is there still hope?

Though some responses were more optimistic than others, the consensus among respondents was “adaptation.” One respondent believes that “there will be a positive outcome from the ban as you know Nigerians youths aren’t lazy and are very innovative. We would always find a way out of every problem.”

A few respondents think that CBN’s action will get more people to know about cryptocurrency, thus driving mass adoption. But the downside is that new entrants might be exposed to scams as they would be forced to use black market P2P channels.

To the sceptics, this is similar to the Okada ban situation. This group acknowledges that local fintech platforms would be significantly affected.

And by the time the government eases up on these companies, people would have moved on to using foreign wallets or gone clandestine.

Like this: Like Loading...