Why CBN should review implementation of naira redesign policy

A financial expert, Tunde Olatunji, has called for caution in the implementation of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in order not to crash the economy. Olatunji, who is the Chief Whip of Osun State House of Assembly, said the apex bank cannot sterilise currency in its vault without making avail- able enough currency to run the daily activities required nationally and not expect consequences, especially stifle economic growth.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Osogbo yesterday, Olatunji said the naira redesign policy is a good move, but that its implementation must be done carefully to avoid negative output as Nigerians are currently experiencing. “The current naira redesign policy is a good one, but the way the Central Bank of Nigeria is going about its implementation will stifle the economy and result in negative economic consequences.

“Money is the blood that runs economic activities and once you drain the blood, the economy will suffer and Nigerians would bear most of the brunt, hence, you are walking back into the reason you talk about the policy in the first instance. “Presently, mopping over N2 trillion out of the economy and injecting about N500 billion into the system without transparency will stifle the economy and create unnecessary bottlenecks for people that want to access money to run their daily activities.

 

