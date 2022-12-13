Why CBN’s cash withdrawal limit requires support not criticism

T he one thing constant in life is ‘change’, yet people are resistant to it. This sort of resistance is highly pronounced due to our polarised nature and also corruption fighting back. No matter how well intentioned a policy is, you will find people reading other meanings into it leaving one in outer dismay. Imagine some people pushing the opinion that the CBN’s new policy to redesign the naira and put a reversed limit on cash withdrawal was done to punish politicians due to Emefiele’s failed political ambition to become President.

Notwithstanding, I strongly believe Emefiele’s dabbling into partisan politics while sitting as CBN governor was ill advised. I said so then, and remained convinced that such contemplation was wrong.

The CBN governor must be insulated from politics if he must discharge his core responsibilities in a responsible manner. Thankfully, he retraced his steps to free himself to do his job as Central Bank Governor without political coloration. On that, I hold no further grudge against him. Nigerians I will say without equivocation are used to the government reeling out policies that were never implemented, and where those policies were to be implemented, finds a way to circumvent them, hence Nigeria remains in its pathetic state.

Rather than move forward, we retrogress and keep retrogressing backwards. Finding an institution with the courage to implement policies and regulations is always tough. When you fight corruption, corruption fights back and they call it the ‘Nigerian factor’. What’s the Nigerian factor – Nigerian factor is where rules are observed in breach by the so-called super VIPs of waste.

They cage the leadership and mortgage the country and its future. The recent introduction of the reversed CBN policy on limits of cash withdrawals have received mixed reactions. Surprisingly, the critics are the super-rich pretending to speak for the poor masses. Without hesitation, let me say that no poor masses of Nigeria need more than N20, 000 cash to survive in a week.

They don’t also need N100, 000 cash on them because they don’t have it. It is actually those that are super rich who warehouse the naira in their safe homes that need such money because they want to operate outside the banking system and without the scrutiny of NFIU and EFCC. Since the introduction of the new policy which was designed to curb inflation, crimes and other financial crimes, some people have called for the arrest of the CBN governor. The House of Representatives panel actually made this call.

The National Assembly no doubt is vested with the responsibilities of law making and oversight functions for the good orderliness of the country. They have the right to ask questions and seek better clarifications on sundry issues including monetary policies but have no right to interfere with the core mandate of the CBN on issues of monetary policy, especially where the apex bank must be seen to be acting independent from partisan politics.

I don’t think any right-thinking Nigerian is interested in politicians running the Central Bank or the Central Bank dancing to the music played by any political party. Any CBN governor both now and in the future must be insulated from partisan politics. The CBN’s cashless policy is not a sudden policy, the all inclusion financial strategy dates back to before Emefiele.

It was championed vigorously by past CBN governors. The cost of printing the naira is high. Most politicians simply loot the treasury and warehouse public funds for their private use. They didn’t invest the money in any meaningful ventures and they didn’t give it to charity, they just let the money rot and decay. While we find excuses why we cannot implement the cashless economic policies, kidnapping and insecurity thrive.

Every policy comes with its own drawback and likewise this. But the truth is that we should not just look at the short-term discomfort and pains. It is given that there will be pains but we must also look at the long term gains of the policy. Will it curb corruption in the public sector whereby public officers withdraw large sums of money and warehouse them? Will the new policy affect the booming business of kidnapping for ransom?

Will it curb inflation? Will it help the government monitor the financial reporting and activities of banks and their customers so as to checkmate the inflow of organised crimes? Will the new policy curb inflation and high cost of living? Will it save the naira from its free fall against the dollar especially in the black market?

Indications from the Central Bank show that since the policy to redesign the naira was announced, the commercial banks and CBN have combined received deposits of over N1 trillion which were hitherto outside the banking system. The naira was able to bounce back from N850 to $1 to now N720. With more effort and determination, I strongly think the naira may eventually stabilise at N500. If this can be achieved, then there will be hope of curbing inflation and curbing high cost of living.

The new policy may even impact vote buying thereby ensuring that money plays a very insignificant effect on vote buying which will in turn help our democracy. What the CBN needs to do is to mass produce POS so that every farmer and trader who needs POS should have access to a POS for their daily transactions. The POS must be firm in its resolution.

What tweak they wish to do must be in the general interest of the nation and not to satisfy corrupt leaders and their fronts. If there are other strict measures to ensure that that dirty money should not force its way into our banking system, they should do so so that corrupt politicians do not continue to enjoy their ill-gotten money. I listened to the CBN governor speak to the senate committee, and at the end they understood better reasons for the policy.

Consequently, the Central Bank must continue with massive sensitisation of the policy. Nigerians are used to converting gains to pains. I think if the common man with better understanding keys into the new policy and runs with it, the interest of the country would be better served. On a final note, I think we should endure the pains of today for a better future.

Nothing good comes easy. The hard decision taken by the CBN should be supported and if in future, it doesn’t work as well as expected, the bank should be responsive to favourably tweaking it. I encourage our political class to get off the back of the Central Bank.

They should allow the bank to implement her policies, make their mistakes and correct them and not be stampeded to abandon the policy before even trying it out

