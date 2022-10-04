Why CBN’s MPC increased MPR, CRR rates amid global economic meltdown

T hat the Russia-Ukraine war-related supply chain disruptions, ongoing global inflationary pressure, and lockdowns in China are all contributory factors to the prolonged weakening of the world’s economy is no longer news.

What is far more important is what we are doing to pull back from the brink. To address the situation as it affects Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on September 26 and 27, 2022.

The third quarter of 2022 and other economic developments, as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year, were evaluated by the Committee. The increased possibility of spillovers brought on by the general weakening of the global recovery worried the Committee.

These have been made worse by persisting supply chain bottlenecks brought on by the Russia- Ukraine conflict and the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in China. As a result, despite a number of central banks raising interest rates aggressively, global trade continued to decline steadily, and inflation showed no signs of abating.

As a result, in its July 2022 growth forecast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised down its estimate of global output growth for 2022 and 2023 from 3.6 to 3.2 and 2.9%, respectively. Inflation in the Advanced Economies continues to be high and well above the ceiling set by some central banks despite gradual rate increases, in part because of the ongoing increase in food and energy prices. As yields on fixed income assets increase as a result of the ongoing policy rate increases, investors have kept rebalancing their portfolios on the international financial markets.

The price of gold is steadily declining as investors gradually turn their focus to the fixed income market. Additionally, holders of securities from perceived-risky developing markets have continued to switch to safer advanced economy equities in risk-averse portfolios. Real GDP increased by 3.54% (year over year) in the second quarter of 2022 as opposed to 3.11% in the first and 5.01% in the equivalent quarter of 2021, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The Committee was concerned about the slowing of output growth, which is suggested by the drop in economic activity as measured by the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which fell to 47.2 index points in August 2022 from 50.4 and 51.9 index points in July and June of that year, respectively. Despite the fact that output growth is still positive, the Committee was concerned about this decline in economic activity.

The Committee noted that annualized headline inflation has increased for seven consecutive months, rising from 19.64% in July to 20.52% in August 2022. (year-over-year). The food and core component percentages grew to 23.12 and 17.20 percent in August 2022 from 22.02 and 16.26 percent in July 2022, respectively. The Committee noted that compared to July, when the broad money supply (M3) increased by 8.66%, August 2022 saw an increase of 11.05%.

The growth in Net Domestic Assets (NDA), which rose from 22.78% in June 2022 to 26.19% in July 2022, was mostly to blame for this. One of the main reasons for the steady increase in Net Domestic Assets was the rise in claims against the federal government, other financial institutions, and the private sector (NDA). The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) and the Liquidity Ratio (LR) were both above their legal limits in August 2022, at 13.4 and 40.1%, respectively.

The Committee applauded the reduction in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) ratio from 5.0% in June 2022 to 4.8% in August 2022 and repeated its demand that the Bank uphold its tight prudential regime in order to keep the NPL ratio below its prudential benchmark of 5%.

The MPC noted the All-Share Index (ASI), which decreased to 49,836.51 index points on August 31, 2022, from its highest of 51,817.59 index points on June 30, 2022, as a movement in the equities market during the review period. Over the same period, Market Capitalization (MC) decreased as well, from 27.94 trillion to 26.88 trillion.

Investors’ continuing profit-taking and selling as they rebalance their portfolios in favour of the fixed income market’s better yields was the cause of the poor performance. The Committee observed that the level of external reserves improved slightly by 0.39 percent to US$38.46 billion at the end of August 2022 from US$38.31 billion at the end of July 2022 despite persistent demand pressure.

Given that it is anticipated that crude oil prices will continue to moderate in the short to medium term, members urged the Bank to stick with the various measures implemented to enhance non-oil exports in order to increase external reserves. Under the Real Sector Facility, the Bank funded 12 further manufacturing and agricultural projects with 66.99 billion.

Up to this point, 2.10 trillion pesos have been distributed nationwide to 426 projects through the Real Sector Support Facility (RSSF). The 100 for 100 Policy on Production and Productivity (PPP) also saw the Bank distribute $20.17 billion to 14 projects in the healthcare, manufacturing, and service sectors, bringing the total cash granted under the facility to 63 projects at 93.39 billion.

The Bank increased the overall payout under this intervention to 332.43 million by providing 39.26 million under the Tertiary Institutions Entrepreneurship Scheme (TIES) to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector. Under the National Gas Expansion Program Intervention Facility, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been chosen as the preferred fuel for cooking and compressed natural gas (CNG) has been chosen as the ideal fuel for transportation (IFNGEP).

On the domestic front, the information that is now available on important macroeconomic factors points to the continuation of output growth for the duration of 2022, but at a significantly slower rate. These domestic shocks include, among other things, the high level of insecurity that currently restricts economic activity, rising sovereign risk as the general elections in 2023 approach, and persistent inflation pressure brought on by exchange rate pressures.

The MPC’s principal worry at this meeting was the aggressive global inflation acceleration that had begun to impede GDP in both advanced and emerging market nations. Members emphasized that even if the recovery was dealing with many obstacles, the state of the world economy was progressively getting worse.

Nigeria’s output growth had been maintained as a result of the Federal Government’s fiscal stimulus and the Bank’s ON POLITICS with CLEM AGUIYI totalpolitics@ymail.com 0803-474-7898(sms only) development financing policies. As investors re-allocate their holdings to more appealing fixed income instruments denominated in US dollars, the MPC noted the minor decrease in the stock market and blamed it on a continued loss of portfolio capital.

The Committee also advised the Federal Government to keep improving the business environment in Nigeria in order to sustain the existing patronage of international investors and preserve investor confidence in the nation’s economy. The Committee came to the conclusion that the meeting was not discussing whether to hold or relax.

This is also true since a relaxation would make the situation on the financial markets worse by widening the negative real interest rate gap and delaying the mobilization of additional savings and investment inflows. It was also believed that a change in policy would result in a sharp decline in the value of the currency, which would cause capital outflows to expand even more given the quick policy normalization in industrialized economies.

If the keep option were chosen, real earnings for people on fixed incomes and the standard of living for families with middle- and low-income members would continue to drop. The MPC emphasized that a rigorous stance on policy will help to cement the impacts of the most recent policy rate rises, which are already manifesting in the economy’s sluggish rate of money supply expansion. A quick rate increase, in addition, was thought to stop capital flight, maybe draw in capital, and boost the naira.

The members talked about the effects of the widening difference between the current policy rate of 14.5% and the inflation rate of 20.52%. The meeting did not examine the idea of lowering the policy rate because doing so would make it much more difficult to manage inflation. Thus, the Committee unanimously resolved to raise the policy rate in order to close the negative real interest rate gap and rein in inflation.

As a result, the Committee unanimously resolved to raise the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) as well as the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR). Ten members improved the MPR by 150 basis points, one member by 100 basis points, and another member by 50 basis points.

With the support of ten Members, the CRR was raised by 500 basis points, and with the support of two Members, it was raised by 750 basis points.

