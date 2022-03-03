Why Clause 84(12) of Electoral Act should remain –Ezugwu

Chief Willy Ezugwu is the Secretary General of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and National Coordinator of South East Revival Group (SERG). In this interview, he speaks on the justconcluded local government elections in Enugu State, the 2023 presidential election and the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that was recently signed into law by the President. FELIX NWANERI reports

What is your assessment of the Enugu State local government elections with the attendant disruption of the process, which even led to loss of lives and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state clearing all the chairmanship and councillorship positions?

First of all, it is unfortunate that there was loss of lives and destruction of property during the local government elections and I personally sympathize with families who lost their beloved ones as well as others who suffered losses in one way or the other.

But it is not a coincidence that the security breaches occurred about three weeks or so after a nationally acclaimed credible peace ambassadors bestowed an honour on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as the most peaceful governor in the whole of the South-East in recognition of his unequalled commitment to security of lives and property despite security challenges being faced in all parts of the country.

So, many of us are of the opinion that the attacks on the day of the local government elections were not just about the election itself. Most stakeholders in the state believe that it was about the politics of 2023 and sponsored by some individuals, who are desperate to discredit the government of Enugu State.

So, the day of the election was the best day to make a loud statement. But, as God will have it, some of the perpetrators were intercepted by security agents and the situation was immediately brought under control by the state government. Don’t forget that some security formations in the country also visited the Enugu State governor just before the election and commended his administration for its cooperation with security institutions in the country, including the police and the military.

You can see why they struck, if you read in between the lines. Now, if you are talking of PDP winning all the chairmanship and councillorship seats, the question is: Which opposition political party in Enugu State campaigned during the election? We saw PDP, a ruling party, mobilising from market place to market place and from communities to communities, with the governor leading the PDP train himself. And, of course, you know that the face of Governor Ugwuanyi sells in Enugu due to his inclusive leadership style and humane look.

But the opposition parties described the council elections as a charade…

How can the opposition win elections without carrying out a vigorous campaign? It won’t work! Few days before the election, some political parties just rose up to discredit the electoral umpire and the process, claiming ignorance of the guidelines for the election. How can you make such a claim? Even if you didn’t listen to the news, didn’t you see the PDP members everywhere campaigning? Some 18 political parties were behind the dance to nowhere. Of course, they were countered by 74 other political parties, especially the political parties that are in court against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over their deregistration. They said that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ESIEC) cannot be blamed if a political party refuses to field candidates for the local government elections or fails to campaign for their candidates. Election is a serious business for serious political parties; that is why opposition political parties must learn to take elections seriously in order for them to win.

The South East Revival Group recently dismissed the endorsement of a former President of the Senate and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, by Senators Adolphus Wabara and Enyinnaya Abaribe for the 2023 presidency. What informed that position at a time the South-East is agitating to produce the next president of Nigeria?

I have no personal issues with Anyim and even if I have, I can’t let it override the interest of the South-East interest. As the leader of the South East Revival Group and more or less a rallying point of most civil society groups in the zone, we met and felt that the endorsement was too hasty at a time our sons, and expectedly, our daughters, were still consulting and being consulted. That was the same thing Ohanaeze Ndigbo did in 2011, when they endorsed Goodluck Jonathan even when our son, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, was running for president. Ohanaeze at the time didn’t consult anybody before rushing to endorse Jonathan.

I knew the details because I was the Director General of the Orji Uzor Kalu Campaign Organisation. We were not consulted at all by Ohanaeze, all we heard was the endorsement of an opponent of our own son. Who does that? So, as regards the endorsement of Anyim, there cannot be endorsement when other south easterners are also declaring interest. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has declared, Senator Anyim has declared, Governor Dave Umahi has declared and former Governor Peter Obi is likely going to declare. People are approaching Governor Ugwuanyi to also declare, and it is expected that many others will declare to contest for president in 2023.

Is it right to endorse any of the aspirants when you don’t have an idea of how many of our sons and daughters are still consulting underground? It is not! Our group condemned Ohanaeze in 2011 for its hasty endorsement of Jonathan, so I still maintain that what Wabara and Abaribe did was not right. If anybody misunderstood us, it is a pity.

When the time is ripe, the coalition of South-East civil society groups will endorse the best among our first eleven for the 2023 presidential race. We are already consulting with the people of South-East to know their preferred candidate and it will be announced at the right time because stakeholders in the zone are so many that you cannot hurriedly endorse any candidate, and that was our point.

Can you give us an insight into who is likely to be the preferred candidate of the South-East zone, even though your group is still consulting?

That will be hasty; we can’t jump the gun.

What do you consider to be the political future of Governor Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as his tenure ends next year?

Well, I cannot tell, only the governor and his God can determine that.

Do you think he will contest for the office of president or senatorial seat?

That would be decided by the governor himself. However, if I should advise him, I will urge him to declare for president. He is also eminently qualified to become president of Nigeria just like Orji Uzor Kalu and Peter Obi as well as Anyim. There are still others from the South-East who have declared and some others are yet to declare and they are also eminently qualified to lead Nigeria. We have said it before now that if Nigeria is serious, we should elect a south easterner as president in 2023. The South-East has the key to transform Nigeria. We came out of the civil war stronger and the ingenuity of the South-East person is what Nigeria needs in this troubling time of insecurity and poverty.

As CNPP scribe, political parties fought for the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari. What is next?

First of all, like CNPP said in our recent press statements congratulating Nigerians and all active citizens of this country in the civil society groups that stood to fight for the presidential assent on the bill, the National Assembly should not tamper with Clause 84(12) of the Electoral Act (as amended), which bars political appointees at all levels from voting as delegates or being voted for at party conventions or congresses for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election. Rather than the National Assembly deleting the clause as requested by the President, let the aggrieved persons go to court.

They are talking of disenfranchising the political appointees; have they forgotten that the constitution talks about upholding equity? Chapter 2 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) states in 14(1): “The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall be a State based on the principles of democracy and social justice.” Now, is there justice for contestants, when some people are serving as political appointees and they are contesting in congresses and conventions without first resigning? The same people who are talking about discrimination and disenfranchising people are the same people who are talking of zoning political offices.

What is zoning? Is zoning not discriminatory? But it is meant to achieve equity. That is democracy in action. So, Clause 84(12) of the Electoral Act, just like zoning, is meant to achieve equity and ensure a level playing field for all aspirants at congresses and conventions. Those who are specially aggrieved should go to court and let the court decide on the matter. We thank INEC for implementing the act immediately and we see the commission as presently led by Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as one poised to do the right thing in 2023. They have been empowered to bark and bite. So, everyone should comply with the new provisions in the Electoral Act.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...